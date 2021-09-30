Vows, gowns and flowers take center stage at the wedding, but the reception can really be your time to shine as a couple. The party should represent who you both are as a couple and celebrate your unique love for one another and for your friends and family.
Here are some eye-catching ways to do that, courtesy of The Knot.
Get creative with the guestbookSure, you can have a regular guestbook and pen. Or you can get out of the boring box. Think about a way guests can leave their best wishes for you in a way that reflects your hobbies, loves or values. Are the bride and groom sports fans? Signed baseballs, footballs or basketballs are great ways to reflect that.
Check your phonesIf you want your guests to be present and in the moment (and you don’t have a hashtag for your wedding), consider setting up a phone check station similar to a coat check at your favorite restaurant. Recruit a couple of friends to man the desk and guests and check their devices in and out.
Recharging stationsOn the other end of that spectrum, you can set up recharging stations around your reception to make sure everyone keeps their Instagram feeds update with the hottest pictures from your big day. Take a cue from event planning and make sure the stations are convenient but out of the way of the dancefloor and that there are plenty of comfortable places to sit around it.
Cool cocktail ideasBespoke cocktails are so last year. Jazz up the bar at your reception with hot ideas like ice cubes with your monogram and drink pouches – adult and otherwise. Talk to your caterer about more ideas to personalize your food and drink options in creative ways.
ScentscapingLong fall and winter nights are perfect for candlelight décor, and with candles comes the opportunity for planning the perfect scents for your wedding and reception. Plus, scent is tied to memory, so the smell of your favorite candles will bring back happy memories for years to come. Just make sure that the scent is light enough not to aggravate guests with allergies and sensitivities.
