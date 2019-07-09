On behalf of the Angola Balloons Aloft Event Committee it is our pleasure to invite you to the 10th anniversary of Angola Balloons Aloft July 12-13 at Angola High School. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 on Friday evening.
Our committee meets throughout the year to plan and bring new and exciting additions to Balloons Aloft. This year is no exception as we feature 30 competitive hot air balloons and four adorable special-shape characters. Evenings will light up the sky with a nighttime illumination and include the popular Retro Radio DJs on Friday and Saturday evening!
We would like to extend our thanks to Parkview Health for their presenting sponsorship along with the many northeast Indiana contributors. Without their support, Angola Balloons Aloft would not be able to offer this free family-friendly event to the community. Special thanks to the Metropolitan School District for opening their doors to us! Please look over our sponsorship information in this insert and thank and frequent the variety of sponsors that make Angola Balloons Aloft possible.
Saturday morning will feature competition balloons flying over the high school for the annual “pole grab” and a pancake and sausage breakfast open to the public sponsored by the Angola Band Boosters from 7-10:30 a.m. Check the Schedule of Events in this insert for the many events scheduled throughout the two-day event and look for all of the excitement taking place in the Kid’s Fun Zone!
There will be a variety of food vendors, retail vending at the Balloons Aloft Bazaar and more excitement than you can imagine. So be sure to bring out the entire family, your lawn chairs and a camera for some amazing photo opportunities.
Hoping for blue skies and calm winds,
Tim Crooks
Event Director, Angola Balloons Aloft
Walt & Marsha Drewes
Coordinators, Angola Balloons Aloft
