ANGOLA — The strength in numbers for Trine University’s women’s basketball team has been massive recently. Believe it or not, there is more to it.
“This is probably the deepest team we’ve had since I’ve joined this program,” said fourth-year Thunder coach Andy Rang, who began his 10th season as part of the team’s coaching staff tonight when Trine hosted Kenyon (Ohio) in the Cameron Hospital Classic at the MTI Center.
“I can see us playing 12 to 14 girls,” he added. “We return a lot of very veteran players with six seniors and five juniors. They’ve been through the wars the last couple of seasons. And we have some good freshmen, too.”
Trine (14-3 last season, including 6-1 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) was ranked third in the D3hoops.com preseason poll and was picked to finish second in the MIAA coaches’ preseason poll behind Hope, who was ranked first in D3hoops.com preseason poll.
All of the Thunder’s losses last season came against the Flying Dutch, who have won 47 straight games since the start of 2019-20 season after two wins in their Tip-Off Tournament this weekend. Hope had nine seniors last season, and three of the better players in that group are taking advantage of the extra COVID-19 year to make one more run in guard Sydney Muller and 2021 All-Americans Kenedy Schoonveld and Olivia Voskuil.
“We always have to go through Hope,” Rang said. “They always do a good job. They are well-coached and well-prepared.
“The girls have really worked hard to get ready for this season. The girls have taken that as a challenge losing to Hope. That has driven them to to get better.”
The Flying Dutch and Trine are similar in throwing waves of talent at the opposition while shutting them down.
The Thunder return just about everybody from last season’s squad, including four starters: senior guards Tara Bieniewicz and Kayla Wildman, senior post player Kelsy Taylor (9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season) and junior point guard Makayla Ardis (2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season).
Bieniewicz was selected as a Preseason Third Team All-American by D3hoops.com. She averaged 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 41.2% from three-point range (35-85).
Ardis will share time at the point with senior Kaylee Argyle (7.7 points and 1.7 steals per game last season).
“Tara has played really well early on,” Rang said. “Kelsy has come back fit. Kayla is working her way back into it.”
Rang was happy with how the Thunder played in their two preseason scrimmages against NCAA Division I programs. They only lost 68-61 to Butler on Nov. 4. Trine also played Purdue Fort Wayne in a closed scrimmage.
Junior Sam Underhill (7.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 58.1% shooting from the field) had 10 rebounds and Taylor grabbed nine boards against the Bulldogs.
“We were only down five with two minutes to play and missed a layup that could have got us down 3,” Rang said of the Butler game. “We played everybody on the bench. If we play with that type of effort and carry that energy over every game, we’ll be fine.”
Senior Rachel Stewart and junior Alyssa Argyle are guards who provide sparks off the bench for Trine. Senior guard Natalee Kunse worked extremely hard in the offseason to earn a spot in the rotation.
Five-foot-10 junior sisters Katie and Sophie Sloneker and sophomore guard Chelsi Giesige will also help the Thunder off the bench. Sophie Sloneker did not play last season because of a torn ACL.
Freshmen in the mix are guards Sidney Wagner and Sierra Hinds and forward Brooke Brauher. Brauher is a versatile 6-footer who reminds Rang of Shay Herbert, who was the lone graduation loss from last season’s Trine team and is now a sports information specialist at the Angola university.
“Sydney is a very good defender,” Rang said. “Sierra is a good shooter with a high basketball IQ.”
Trine’s non-conference schedule includes one ranked team (No. 21 Baldwin Wallace, Ohio, who come to Angola on Dec. 22) and two others receiving votes (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and Williams, Massachusetts) in the D3hoops.com preseason poll.
“We play a tough schedule,” Rang said. “Kenyon and Denison (Ohio) both battle hard. Next week, we go play a Benedictine (Ill.) team that made the NCAA Tournament two years ago.”
On Saturday night in Angola, Trine defeated Kenyon 93-33. The Thunder led 18-7 after one quarter and 43-17 at the half.
Trine shot 53.5% from the field (38-71) and outrebounded Kenyon 45-25.
Stewart had 16 points and four steals off the bench to lead the Thunder. She made all eight of her field-goal attempts.
Bieniewicz had 15 points and two steals for Trine, and Taylor added 11 points and three rebounds.
Junior Katie Orefice had 13 points and six rebounds for Kenyon.
The Thunder will play Denison today at 3 p.m.
