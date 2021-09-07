College Soccer Tyler Murphy scores 3 in Trine win
FRANKLIN — Sophomore Tyler Murphy had a natural hat trick in the first half to lead Trine University’s men’s soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Franklin on Sunday afternoon.
Murphy scored the Thunder’s first three goals to give the team a 3-0 lead which it took to halftime.
Joey Donovan and Gavin Zorn scored for Trine (2-1) in the second half. Brandon Murphy, Grant Deaton and Francesco Mazzei had an assist apiece in the non-conference match.
Troy Saylor and Connor McKenzie shared the shutout in goal for the Thunder. Saylor started and nearly played the first two-thirds of the match and made two saves. McKenzie made a stop.
The Grizzlies are 0-3.
Trine women tie with Hanover
HANOVER — Trine and Hanover played to a 2-2 tie in a women’s non-conference match on Sunday.
Panther Kelsey Hughes scored with 1 minute, 52 seconds left in the second half to tie the match at 2. A winner was not crowned after two overtime periods.
Teresa Ashbrook and Veronica Ocampo scored for the Thunder (2-0-1) in the first half. The freshman Ashbrook scored her fifth goal of the season.
Carmen Sweigard made 11 saves in goal for Trine. Hanover (1-0-2) outshot the Thunder 28-9.
College Triathlon Thunder win regional qualifier
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. —Trine University’s women’s triathlon team won the USA Triathlon Central Regional qualifier on Saturday.
The Thunder had the low scored among NCAA Division III teams with 31 points. Transylvania (Ky.) was second with 38. Millikin (Ill.) and North Central (Ill.) tied for third with 39.
Amira Faulkner led Trine with a second-place finish individually in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 33 seconds. North Central’s Hailey Poe won in 1:06:16.
East Noble graduate Kyra Warren was seventh for the Thunder in 1:12:18, and Alexandria Smith was ninth in 1:13:20. Samantha Weaver was 14th in 1:17:08, and Fremont graduate Katie Berlew was 16th out of 42 finishers in her collegiate debut in 1:17:46. Rebecca Shaffner rounds out the Trine finishers in 35th place in 1:26:53.
Cross Country Junior high Blazers compete
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high cross country teams competed in two meets recently.
On Aug. 28, the Blazers ran at the Panther Run at Prairie Heights.
In the boys’ race, Andrew Strong finished second. Noah Dove was 39th, Hunter Ellinger was 78th, Nolan Davis was 109th, William McCreery was 112th, Jackson Burley was 129th, Carder Davis was 138th, Gage Donaldson was 142nd, Wyatt Tolley was 164th and Cooper Kaiser 165th.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack was 42nd, Lucy Kitchen was 96th and Layla Fritz 118th.
On Aug. 31, Eastside hosted Hamilton and West Noble.
In the boys’ race, Andrew Strong was 2nd, Noah Dove was 5th, Hunter Ellinger was 7th, Nolan Davis was 13th, William McCreery was 14th, Gage Donaldson finished 18th, Jackson Burley placed 19th, Carder Davis was 20th, Cooper Kaiser placed 28th and Wyatt Tolley finished 29th.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack was 6th, Lucy Kitchen placed 12th and Layla Fritz finished 17th.
