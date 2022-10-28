Two arrested Thursday
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Thursday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Carlos E. Diaz-Vincente, 22, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Derick J. McMillen, 26, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
