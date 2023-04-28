After Easter, if you follow along in the Gospels, you will stumble upon “doubting” Thomas.
Gospel of John 20: 24-29 24 Now Thomas (also known as Didymus), one of the Twelve, was not with the disciples when Jesus came. 25 So the other disciples told him, “We have seen the Lord!”
But he said to them, “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.”
26 A week later, his disciples were in the house again, and Thomas was with them. Though the doors were locked, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you!” 27 Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.”
28 Thomas said to him, “My Lord and my God!”
29 Then Jesus told him, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
While researching this passage a theologian said something I had never thought of prior; thank goodness he was with other believers.
Boy, that struck a chord with me.
Being with other believers can really make all the difference. Yet, when doubting, hurting, angry, or having varied emotions, we cut ourselves off instead of leaning toward others for help. I have never been in church when I haven’t gotten a nugget from a reading, a song, a hymn, or the pastor’s message.
One of the things that I love about COVID is that so many great pastors in our area and world are now online. This means I can hear weekly messages from great men and women. I also need to be with believers for encouragement, helping me to stay on track and more.
Thomas was going through a time of doubt. Many times when we are in this place of the darkest night, so to speak, we wall ourselves up away from others. Thomas stayed with others and made sure to be around people who were encouraging him.
Who are the people that encourage you? Who are the people that pray for you? Who are the people that will help you with scriptures or words of encouragement? Everyone one of us needs people.
Here is another important question; who are you encouraging?
When I was a youth pastor, I used to tell the kids to be one and bring one. By that, I meant to be a follower and bring a follower of Christ along with you for the journey. Jesus sent people off in twos for a reason. Life is better when we do it together, and I see that when we read about the believers being together. They were terrified after Jesus died; they were terrified together. They were sad after Jesus died, and they were sad together. They were excited to see him again; they were excited together. They were excited enough for Thomas when he was struggling.
Who are you doing life with as a Christian? Please plan on sitting with someone in church this week and being an encourager or helping fellow believers in their time of doubt.
