PREP FOOTBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., Golf Channel, 1 a.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MEN’S BEACH SOCCER

FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Moscow, FS1, 9:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited: Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md., FS2, noon

WNBA BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Atlanta, ESPN2, noon

Minnesota at Chicago, NBAtv, 8 p.m.

BOXING

PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, Fox, 12:30 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 8: From Las Vegas, CBS, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Minnesota at NY Yankees, FS1, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WKJG (1380 AM and 100.9 FM), 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, Fox Sports 92.7 and 99.7 FM and 1230 AM, 2:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 3:50 p.m.

NY Mets at LA Dodgers, FS1, 4 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Boston, MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL

Buffalo at Chicago, NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NY Jets at Green Bay, NFL Network, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at LA Rams, NFL Network, 10 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 1 p.m.

Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 3 p.m.

Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Games, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 6 and 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2, 2 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

PLL Playoffs: Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Redwoods LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity, The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

IndyCar, The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

Winnipeg at Toronto, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 10 p.m.

RODEO

PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 1, Nashville, Tenn., CBSSN, 8 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City, USA, 10 a.m.

Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen, ABC, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC, Fox, 5:30 p.m.

MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, FS1, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals, Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final, Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore., NBC, 4:30 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: North Melbourne at Adelaide, FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

