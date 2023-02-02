PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sectional semifinals
Class 4A DeKalb Sectional
DeKalb vs. Snider, 6 p.m.
Carroll vs. East Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Concordia Sectional
Woodlan vs. Heritage, 6 p.m.
Concordia vs. Garrett, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Fairfield Sectional
West Noble vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Lakeland vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Central Noble Sectional
Fremont vs. Westview, 6 p.m.
Eastside vs. Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional
Blackhawk Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian, 7:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Elkhart Christian at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine at Bronco Cup Conference Competition (Day 1) in Kalamazoo, Mich., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, St. Norbert (Wis.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
Men, Trine at Lake Forest, Ill. 8 p.m.
ACHA D2 Men, Indiana at Trine, 9:15 p.m. (Senior Night)
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Concordia (Wis.), 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.