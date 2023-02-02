PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sectional semifinals

Class 4A DeKalb Sectional

DeKalb vs. Snider, 6 p.m.

Carroll vs. East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Concordia Sectional

Woodlan vs. Heritage, 6 p.m.

Concordia vs. Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Fairfield Sectional

West Noble vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Lakeland vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Central Noble Sectional

Fremont vs. Westview, 6 p.m.

Eastside vs. Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional

Blackhawk Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.

Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian, 7:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Elkhart Christian at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine at Bronco Cup Conference Competition (Day 1) in Kalamazoo, Mich., 11 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, St. Norbert (Wis.) at Trine, 7 p.m.

Men, Trine at Lake Forest, Ill. 8 p.m.

ACHA D2 Men, Indiana at Trine, 9:15 p.m. (Senior Night)

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Concordia (Wis.), 8 p.m.

