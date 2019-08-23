Girls Golf Warriors 3rd in match
SYRACUSE — Westview was third in a non-conference match Thursday, shooting 238 at Maxwelton.
Wawasee won with 187, and Mishawaka Marian was second with 193. Marian’s Rosa Trippeo was medalist with a 40. Tate Cowen led Wawasee with 43.
Chelsea Weaver led Westview with 50. Hope Harrer had 60, Ava Brown had 63, and Lillian Eash and Hannah Klein each had 65s.
Volleyball
May gets 1,000th kill at Goshen in Warrior loss
GOSHEN — Westview senior Payton May hammered down the 1,000th kill of her prep career Thursday. But the Warriors lost to Goshen 25-22, 25-13, 25-21.
May had 16 kills, four digs and two aces for Westview. Gloria Miller had 11 digs, seven kills, three blocks, three assists and put all eight of her serves in play with one ace. Hallie Mast had 12 assists.
Knight spikers lose to red-hot Angola Hornets
ANGOLA — East Noble lost to Angola 25-10, 25-11, 25-8 on Thursday.
Ashlyn Meyer had nine kills, three blocks and three digs for the Hornets (3-0). Emma Archbold had 23 assists. Ally Lorntz, Kayla Fenstermaker and Belle Michael had six digs apiece. Fenstermaker and Teagan Mattox each had two aces. The Knights are 1-2.
Churubusco falls to NECC foe Garrett
CHURUBUSCO — Garrett defeated Churubusco 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Logan Smith had 15 digs, 15 assists, 10 kills and put all 17 serves in play for the Railroaders (2-0, 2-0 NECC). Emma Hirchak and Morgan Ostrowski each had eight kills and six block assists. Ostrowski also had 14 digs while Hirchak had seven digs and 11 assists.
Melanie Geiger had 13 digs and two aces for the Eagles (1-2, 0-1). Katy Krider had nine digs and three aces. Hannah Boersma had 13 assists and five digs. Madi Gaff had six kills, and Mariah Hosted also had three aces.
Boys Soccer Heights loses to ECA
ELKHART — Prairie Heights lost to Elkhart Christian 8-0 on Thursday.
Conner Keeslar made four saves over 60 minutes in goal for the Panthers (0-2). Gavin Roberts made five stops.
Pro Baseball TinCaps topped by Dayton Dragons, 7-2
DAYTON, Ohio — Fort Wayne lost to Dayton 7-2 in Midwest League action Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.
The TinCaps got their only runs of the game on a two-run homer by Dwanya Williams-Sutton in the sixth inning to draw the visitors within one at 3-2. But the Dragons struck for four runs in the eighth. Three of those runs came after two outs.
Williams-Sutton had two hits and catcher Jose Lezama walked twice for Fort Wayne, who left 11 runners on base.
Cullen Dana started on the mound and took the loss for the TinCaps. He allowed three earned runs and eight hits in five and two-thirds innings and struck out two.
Fort Wayne opens up a four-game series at West Michigan today at 7:05 p.m. in Comstock Park, Michigan. The Whitecaps include outfielder Riley Greene, this year’s first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers.
