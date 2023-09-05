ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the holiday weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Rosendo E. Alvaro Vasquez, 21, of the 200 block of S.R. 827, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Luis Anchondo, 45, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting law enforcement.
• Donald E. Banks II, 40, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested on S.R. 120 at VanGuilder Road, on charges of misdemeanor theft of a motor vehicle and driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years.
Jaren D. Childers-Shaw, 22, of the 1900 block of South Victoria Drive, Muncie, 22, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 348 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Eric T. Chriswell, 47, of the 8700 block of East C.R. 40S, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Kevin L. Crist, 46, of Lane 587AA Lake James, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor dangerous operating of a motorboat and operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Markus W. DeGraw, 42, of the 6300 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony failure to appear in court.
• Broc T. Erickson, 21, of the 300 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, arrested on S.R. 9 at U.S. 20, LaGrange, on a warrant alleging two counts of felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Connick A. Gaddy, 36, of the 00 block of Arlington Drive, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Katlynne S. Garner, 26, of the 100 block of Richdale, Garrett, arrested on Interstate 69 on a charge of felony possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Douglas L. Lippert, 59, of the 6300 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, arrested in the 1400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Francisco Lopez, 21, of the 300 block of South West Street, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 344 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Yoni Alfonso D. Lopez, 23, of the 3300 block of South Old 27, arrested on Prospect at South Wayne Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Richard J. Meisner, 47, of the 300 block of Peral Street, Summitville, arrested on Lake James on a charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Michael J. Milligan, 43, of the 500 block of Maumee Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Ross D. Milligan, 21, of the 400 block of South Croud Street, Muncie, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 348 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Scott D. Ohair, 46, of Lane 520B, Lake James, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph R. Posey, 53, of the 1200 block of Ashley Road, Bryan, Ohio, arrested on Lake James on a charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Antonio V. Rodriguez, 21, of the 2900 block of Smith Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 351 mile marker on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Trenton E. Sutton, 36, of the 7500 block of West C.R. 50N, arrested in the 9300 block of West Railroad Street, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marty L. Thorp, 42, of the 10700 block of Avenue RD, Perrysburg, Ohio, arrested on McKinley Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kory D. Willibey, 31, of the 400 block of South C.R. 400E, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
