Voters go to the polls in primary elections
A mapping error has delayed results of the district 2 council race in Kendallville.
Incumbent Shari Targgart defeated challenger Ron Stanley Tuesday in Kendallville’s District 2 city council race.
Probably. Maybe. Tentatively.
The final vote tally collected Tuesday put Targgart on top 40-34, but the result won’t be finalized until the Noble County Election Board has a chance to review all 74 votes cast due to a mapping error that was thought to be fixed but turned out to still be causing problems.
It’s unlikely, but possible that, if enough voters who weren’t supposed to be eligible to vote Tuesday in the District 2 race did, the results may be invalidated and the race may be re-voted within the next 10 days.
The issue that arose with Tuesday’s result is the lingering specter of an ongoing error in Kendallville’s District maps that was first discovered during the last municipal election in 2019.
At the time, it was discovered that a section of Kendallville, Precinct 20, was shown on the map as part of district 3 but voters in that district were actually still classified in district 2, the city’s west side council district.
In Avilla, Republican newcomers Andy Uhl and Ann Freeman both topped incumbent Paul Shepherd for the two at-large nominations.
Avilla’s results, however, won’t be certified until Kendallville is sorted out, although there are no issues in Avilla that would impact or otherwise invalidate the contest.
In Auburn, voters selected Dave Clark over incumbent Auburn Mayor Mike Ley as the Republican candidate for Auburn mayor.
Clark received 1,041 votes, or 52.79%, with Ley receiving a total of 931 votes, or 47.21%.
In the municipal primary, Republicans also selected candidates in five contested races for Auburn Common Council seats.
Natalie DeWitt and Jim Finchum won the two at-large nominations. Dan Braun won the district 1 nomination. In district 3, challenger Rod Williams received 54% of the vote to defeat incumbent Matthew Kruse.
Incumbent David G. Bundy won the nomination in district 4.
Both Republicans and Democrats had races in district 5. Stuart Wilson received 45.88% of the vote, topping two others, to win the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, Emily Prosser won the nomination, winning 69.57% of the vote.
In the lone Garrett race, incumbent David Demske won the Republican nomination for the district 1 seat, winning 55.56% of the vote.
In Steuben County, a Fremont Community Schools referendum to continue the operating revenue measure first passed in 2015 was defeated by the voters in the district on Tuesday.
Voters in Clear Lake, Fremont and Jamestown townships weighed in on the measure, which asked for a yes or no answer on whether to add a maximum of $0.1963 to the take rate to cover operating needs, retain and attract teachers and staff and expand academic programming.
The measure failed on a 510-433 margin, about 54%-46%, in the district that covers Clear Lake, Fremont and Jamestown townships.
“We’ll try again when we can. I think we have to wait 700 days, but we’ll do what we can,” said Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt.
In Angola, Republican Dave Martin garnered nearly 73% of the vote to easily win his party’s nomination for mayor.
Republican Randy Coffey (64.07%) won the District A nomination. Jennfery Sharkey (83.33%) won the District C nomination.
Specialty courts celebrate graduations
AUBURN — Two DeKalb County specialty courts celebrated graduations recently.
One unnamed woman successfully graduated from Family Restoration Court while three people – Sami Davidson, Jacob Arnold and Trey Stebing – are the first graduates from Drug Addiction Court.
Telling her, “The mother that you are now — this is who you are,” DeKalb County Family Restoration Court public defender Stephanie Hamilton commended the court’s newest graduate.
The woman smiled broadly, occasionally brushing away a tear, as she sat with her daughter, listening to the congratulations and good wishes sent her way by members of the court team.
Family Restoration Court is a problem-solving court that works with high-risk parents who typically would have their parental rights terminated. They have high levels of addiction and low levels of compliance with rules.
Participants must be parties in both a Child in Need of Services case and a criminal case. The program shifts the parents’ criminal cases to DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, who also is handling their children’s CHINS cases. That allows him to use the Department of Child Services budget to pay for counseling or in-patient treatment of the parents.
An agreement is made with participants and, as part of the agreement, many participants must complete a halfway-house program. Often, successful completion of the program results in a dismissal of criminal charges.
Addiction Treatment Court — or drug court as it is more commonly known — is the third specialty court program operating in DeKalb County courts. DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller presides.
The third specialty court is Veterans Treatment Court, over which DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm presides.
The court, which meets every Wednesday, typically focuses on non-violent, addiction-related crimes and normally, participants enter through a plea agreement.
In most situations, successful completion of the Addiction Treatment Court program will result in the dismissal of criminal charges that brought a person to the court to begin with. In some cases, individuals may still have a conviction, but the sentence would be considered served.
Probation officer and Addiction Treatment Court coordinator Ryan Hull said the program offers participants a last chance as an alternative to a lengthy period of incarceration. He said typically, participants previously have been incarcerated or on probation.
Hull said the program is “extremely difficult.” Requirements include regular drug screens, meetings with a probation officer, weekly court sessions, therapy sessions and self-help meetings.
