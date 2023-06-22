MOBILE, Ala. — Luella Irene Shumpert earned her angel wings on April 14, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama.
Born on Feb. 3, 1922, in Leo, Indiana, daughter of the late Lewis and Virgie Boyce of Pleasant Lake.
Luella attended Leo and Pleasant Lake schools.
She worked 37 years at Pittsfield of Indiana, in Hamilton.
She enjoyed fishing, if someone baited her hook, puzzles and beating her sister, Ilean, playing aggravation.
Luella leaves behind her husband of 26 years, Terry; her daughters, Arlean (Rodger) Lehman, of Pleasant Lake; a foster son, David Cummings, of Mansfield, Ohio; her sister Ilean DeWald, of Mobile, Alabama; grandchildren, Loren (Dawn) Lehman, of Linder, Indiana, and Mark (Amy) Lehman, of Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Morgan (Aaron) Turner, of Angola, Troy Lehman, of Fort Wayne, KayeLoni Lehman, of Auburn, Lucas (Lexie) Lehman, of Auburn and Keziah Lehman, of Ciloman, Illinois; and great-great-grandchildren, Taylor and Khloe, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by sister, Fern (Robert) Cavinder; and a grandson, Lewis Todd Lehman.
A service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at noon, at Pleasant Lake Community Church.
A family and friends luncheon will follow.
