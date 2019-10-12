HARLAN — U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Indiana, held a roundtable discussion Wednesday with the Indiana Farm Bureau at Roemke Farms in Allen County.
Young was joined by Roemke Farms owner Mark Roemke and members of the Indiana Farm Bureau for a discussion of the extreme challenges Indiana farmers faced this spring, as well as the steps Young has taken to ensure Hoosier farmers receive clarity and access to the right federal tools to assist in these tough times, a news release said. Young also heard from local farmers about their creative conservation practices and the need to pass the USMCA.
“As the 10th-largest farming state in the country, Indiana relies heavily on agriculture. This year, adverse weather conditions have significantly impacted Hoosier farmers. That’s why I’m fighting to ensure our agriculture industry, and Hoosier farmers like Mark Roemke, receive the clarity they need from the federal government,” Young said. “As we look to harvest, I stand ready to support Indiana’s farmers however I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.