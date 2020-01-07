LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Uriel Gallegos-Alcantar, 25, of the 400 block of North Lakeview, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested on Saturday and charged with operating without ever receiving a license.
Karis Weaver, 26, of the 100 block of Gertude Street, Kendallville, was arrested on Saturday on two failure to appear warrants
Martin Maldonado, 32, of the 12000 block of C.R. 10, Middlebury, was arrested on Saturday on a warrant out of Elkhart County.
Daniel Craze, 39, of the 200 block of Prairie River Road, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested on Friday and charged with operating while intoxicated.
Michael Jones, 37, of the 400 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested on Friday and charged with operating while never licensed.
David Hochstetler, 19, of the 10000 block of North C.R. 500W, Ligonier, was arrested on Thursday and charged with minor in possession.
Casey Hawke, 18, of the 4900 block of Beabell Avenue, Valley Village, California, was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft.
Mark Casey, 33, of the 3600 block of C.R. 1185E, LaGrange, was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Mechele Schlabach, 56, of the 4900 block of West C.R. 100N, LaGrange, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Kaitlyn Baird, 28, of the 3000 block of C.R. 3, Waterloo, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Adan Nieves, 30, of the 300 block of Virginia Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe, and providing police a false identity.
