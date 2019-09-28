CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco dominated Fremont in a game that ended 18 hours after it was scheduled to begin, 62-19.
Friday evening’s game in Churubusco was first delayed an hour, then another hour, and after playing of the National Anthem and the players set to take the field at 9 p.m., officials called the game, rescheduling it for Saturday morning.
“I give credit to Fremont,” Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said. “As difficult as it was for our kids, it was more difficult for Fremont to be an hour away from home, wait, and then have to come back in the morning.”
The hosts must have stored up all their energy for the 11 a.m. game, coming out with an explosive offense that took a 16-0 lead in the first seven minutes.
Fremont couldn’t keep Gage Kelly out of the end zone. Kelly scored three minutes into the game off a 64-yard passing play from quarterback Sam Wood.
Shortly after, Kelly returned a punt all the way to the end zone, giving Churubusco a 16-0 advantage after two successful two-point conversions.
“We had some special teams plays and defensive plays that allowed us to get control of the game early,” Sade said.
The teams traded interceptions, with Churubusco’s Devin Clark intercepting a Fremont pass, and Fremont’s Logan Brace picking off a pass by Wood. Neither team scored from the turnovers, but ’Busco’s Jake Fulk continued the Eagles’ scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run to put Churubusco ahead 24-0 with 8:17 left in the half.
Fremont got on the board in the ensuing play, as Carson Flynn returned Churubusco’s kickoff for a touchdown, making the score 24-6.
Gage Kelly took control back in the next drive, covering 50 yards in two plays, including a 13-yard touchdown run at the 7:33 mark.
The host’s defense stuffed Fremont in its next possession, and after a misplaced long snap for a punt, Churubusco recovered the ball just five yards from the end zone.
Kelly caught a touchdown pass on the next play, making the score 40-6 with 6:34 left in the half.
Churubusco’s defense forced Fremont to another four-and-out, then returned with another touchdown, this time on a quarterback keeper by Wood on the first play of the drive.
Fremont battled its way through a longer drive at the end of the half, and that was nearly cut short by an interception by Nick Nondorf. However, Nondorf was called for pass interference, putting Fremont in position to score. The visitors narrowed Churubusco’s lead with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Flynn with five seconds left, making the halftime score 48-13.
The second half was played with a running clock.
Kelly opened the half with his fourth and final touchdown run — 13-yards — 2:30 into the third quarter. Kelly caught the pass for the two-point conversion, and the Eagles led 56-13.
Churubusco’s defense continued to shake up Fremont, as Branden Kolvoord recovered back-to-back fumbles, including one in the end zone for an Eagle touchdown with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Fremont fumbled again in the fourth quarter, recovered by Ryan Keener. That possession led to a punt, and Fremont scored the final touchdown of the game off that possession with 4:35 to play — off a 49-yard pass to Brace.
Brace recorded 54 reception yards. Gabel Pentecost and Karson Meeks led the visitors with seven rushing yards apiece. Fremont quarterback Kameron Colclasure completed 7 of 16 passes for 88 yards, and Gabel Pentecost completed 2 of 3 passes for 54 yards.
Churubusco’s Kelly ended the game with 132 yards; 69 yards off two receptions, and 63 yards off five carries. Fulk carried the ball 163 yards on 14 carries.
Churubusco was supposed to have its homecoming festivities at Friday night’s game. Homecoming was postponed to Oct. 11.
“Mentally, that’s a letdown, but they came out and responded well,” Sade said. “We talked about not being distracted by outside factors and things we can’t control.”
The win moves Churubusco to 5-1. The Eagles play at Central Noble this Friday, then host West Noble for the rescheduled Homecoming game.
Fremont drops to 3-3 and hosts Eastside on Friday.
