Two new grief support groups, one supporting women who have lost spouses or significant others and the other supporting those who have lost a loved one to suicide completion, will begin Feb. 17 at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road, on the Visiting Nurse campus.
The new Women’s Evening Grief Support Group meets the third Monday evening of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Women’s Afternoon Grief Support Group continues to meet the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Finding Hope, a new grief support group for those who have lost a loved one to suicide completion, also begins Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.
Call (260) 435-3261 or visit www.vnfw.org for more information or for a full list of grief support groups available to the public.
