Auburn

Auburn Main Street

President Eldon Byler

P.O. Box 6076, Auburn, IN 46706

auburnmainstreet.org

email information@auburnmainstreet.org

American Heart Association, Midwest Affiliate

6500 Technology Center Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis; (317) 873-3640

American Legion Post 97

Commander Mike Harper

1729 Sprott St.; 925-3297

Sons of the American Legion Post 97

1729 Sprott St.

925-3297

American Legion Post 97 Auxiliary

1729 Sprott St.

925-3297

Auburn Area Kiwanis Club

Rodney Jordan, president

Auburn Community Band

Tom Laverghetta, president

516 E. 1st St.

925-1819

acbindiana.com

Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club

classiclions.com

Auburn Lions Club

auburnlions.org

Auburn Rotary Club

Renee Florin, president

B.P.O. Elks 1978

311 E. Ninth St.

925-2110

Bar None Saddle Club

Stuart Harshman, president

6230 C.R. 3

357-5287

DeKalb County Historical Society

Lina Zerkle, president

linazerkle@mediacombb.net

DeKalb County Extension Homemakers Club

DeKalb County Extension Office

215 E. 9th St., Suite 300

925-2562

DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association

Draft Animal Museum

5873 C.R. 427, Auburn

dekalbhorsemen.com

343-8798

DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society

Roselyn Wells, president

rozwells@mediacombb.net

925-0384

DeKalb County 4-H

Effie Campbell, Extension educator

County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Suite 300

925-2562

Downtown Auburn Business Association

Mike Littlejohn, president

925-3113

daba4auburn.org

Friends of Eckhart Library Inc.

Pat Kobiela, president

more information at epl.lib.in.us

925-2414

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana Michiana

gsnim.org

(800) 283-4812

Loyal Order of Moose

Mack Short, administrator

402 S. Main St.

925-0454

March of Dimes Foundation Northeast Division

303 Stable Drive, Fort Wayne

482-4201

Quiet Knight

quietknight.org

Tri Kappa Sorority Associate Chapter

Kathy Mettert, president

Veterans Affairs Officer for DeKalb County

Ronda Hunkler

925-0131

Youth For Christ of Northern Indiana

6427 Oakbrook Parkway, Fort Wayne

484-4551

Butler

American Legion Post 202

118 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 61

868-2260

Sons of the American Legion Post 202

118 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 61

868-2260

American Legion Post 202 Auxiliary

118 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 61

868-2260

Butler Public Library Board

340 S. Broadway

868-2351

Butler Rotary Club

President Aaron Willard

Friends of the Butler Public Library

340 S. Broadway

868-2351

Garrett

American Legion Post 178

Larry Funk, commander 515 W. 5th Ave.

357-5133

American Legion Auxiliary

Barbara Parker, president

515 W. 5th Ave.

357-5133

Sons of the American Legion

Tom Bishop, commander

515 W. 5th Ave.

357-5133

Fraternal Order of Eagles

220 S. Randolph St.

357-4295

Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary

220 S. Randolph St.

357-4295

Friends of the Library

Penny Smith, president

357-5485

Garrett Historical Society

John Mohre

300 N. Randolph St., P.O. Box 225

357-5575

Garrett Library Board

Todd Miller, president

107 W. Houston St.

357-5485

Garrett Model Train Club

Rick Schwab, president

300 N. Randolph St., P.O. Box 225

357-0162

Garrett Schools Alumni Association

Carolyn Ridenour, president

(937) 212-3795

Knights of Columbus

Grand Knight John Blomeke

300 W. Houston St.

357-3122

Rotary Club

Jerry Parker, president

VFW Post 1892

118 N. Cowen St.

357-5038

VFW Auxiliary Post 1892

118 N. Cowen St.

357-5038

St. Joe-Spencerville

St. Joe-Spencerville Lions Club

www.facebook.com/stjoespencervillelionsclub

Waterloo

Waterloo Events Committee

townmanager@waterlooin.gov

Waterloo Lions Club

Susan Steinman

925-6954

