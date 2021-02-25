Auburn
Auburn Main Street
President Eldon Byler
P.O. Box 6076, Auburn, IN 46706
email information@auburnmainstreet.org
American Heart Association, Midwest Affiliate
6500 Technology Center Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis; (317) 873-3640
American Legion Post 97
Commander Mike Harper
1729 Sprott St.; 925-3297
Sons of the American Legion Post 97
1729 Sprott St.
925-3297
American Legion Post 97 Auxiliary
1729 Sprott St.
925-3297
Auburn Area Kiwanis Club
Rodney Jordan, president
Auburn Community Band
Tom Laverghetta, president
516 E. 1st St.
925-1819
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club
Auburn Lions Club
Auburn Rotary Club
Renee Florin, president
B.P.O. Elks 1978
311 E. Ninth St.
925-2110
Bar None Saddle Club
Stuart Harshman, president
6230 C.R. 3
357-5287
DeKalb County Historical Society
Lina Zerkle, president
DeKalb County Extension Homemakers Club
DeKalb County Extension Office
215 E. 9th St., Suite 300
925-2562
DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association
Draft Animal Museum
5873 C.R. 427, Auburn
343-8798
DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society
Roselyn Wells, president
925-0384
DeKalb County 4-H
Effie Campbell, Extension educator
County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Suite 300
925-2562
Downtown Auburn Business Association
Mike Littlejohn, president
925-3113
Friends of Eckhart Library Inc.
Pat Kobiela, president
more information at epl.lib.in.us
925-2414
Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana Michiana
(800) 283-4812
Loyal Order of Moose
Mack Short, administrator
402 S. Main St.
925-0454
March of Dimes Foundation Northeast Division
303 Stable Drive, Fort Wayne
482-4201
Quiet Knight
Tri Kappa Sorority Associate Chapter
Kathy Mettert, president
Veterans Affairs Officer for DeKalb County
Ronda Hunkler
925-0131
Youth For Christ of Northern Indiana
6427 Oakbrook Parkway, Fort Wayne
484-4551
Butler
American Legion Post 202
118 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 61
868-2260
Sons of the American Legion Post 202
118 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 61
868-2260
American Legion Post 202 Auxiliary
118 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 61
868-2260
Butler Public Library Board
340 S. Broadway
868-2351
Butler Rotary Club
President Aaron Willard
Friends of the Butler Public Library
340 S. Broadway
868-2351
Garrett
American Legion Post 178
Larry Funk, commander 515 W. 5th Ave.
357-5133
American Legion Auxiliary
Barbara Parker, president
515 W. 5th Ave.
357-5133
Sons of the American Legion
Tom Bishop, commander
515 W. 5th Ave.
357-5133
Fraternal Order of Eagles
220 S. Randolph St.
357-4295
Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary
220 S. Randolph St.
357-4295
Friends of the Library
Penny Smith, president
357-5485
Garrett Historical Society
John Mohre
300 N. Randolph St., P.O. Box 225
357-5575
Garrett Library Board
Todd Miller, president
107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Garrett Model Train Club
Rick Schwab, president
300 N. Randolph St., P.O. Box 225
357-0162
Garrett Schools Alumni Association
Carolyn Ridenour, president
(937) 212-3795
Knights of Columbus
Grand Knight John Blomeke
300 W. Houston St.
357-3122
Rotary Club
Jerry Parker, president
VFW Post 1892
118 N. Cowen St.
357-5038
VFW Auxiliary Post 1892
118 N. Cowen St.
357-5038
St. Joe-Spencerville
St. Joe-Spencerville Lions Club
www.facebook.com/stjoespencervillelionsclub
Waterloo
Waterloo Events Committee
Waterloo Lions Club
Susan Steinman
925-6954
