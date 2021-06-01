To the Class of 2021:
Congratulations on completing the graduation requirements in the State of Indiana.
It has been an exciting four-year journey and we are proud to of your accomplishments.
Always continue to persevere in your endeavors and accept challenges with a growth mindset.
As you move on to life after high school, remember to continue to evaluate your ‘why.’
I wish you happiness and success in the future.
God’s blessing of grace, mercy and wisdom to continue to “Be the One!”
We are Garrett!
Educationally yours,
Matthew A. Smith
Principal
Garrett High School
