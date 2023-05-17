PREP GIRLS TENNIS
West Noble Sectional
Semifinal, Westview vs. Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Semifinal, East Noble vs. West Noble, 5 p.m.
Angola Sectional
Semifinal, Angola vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Semifinal, Lakewood Park vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Angola Sectional, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne North Side Sectional, 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
West Noble at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Fremont at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Northrop at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Bremen, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
West Noble at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Goshen at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Eastside at Woodlan, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Garrett (Garrett Country Club), 4:30 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Westview (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble and Prairie Heights at Fairfield (Meadow Valley), 4:45 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine’s Theodore Samra at Augustana (Ill.) Midwest Twilight, noon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Angola Regional
First round, Wartburg (Iowa) vs. Millikin (Ill.), 2 p.m.
First round, Waynesburg (Pa.) vs. Trine, 4:30 p.m.
