PREP GIRLS TENNIS

West Noble Sectional

Semifinal, Westview vs. Central Noble, 5 p.m.

Semifinal, East Noble vs. West Noble, 5 p.m.

Angola Sectional

Semifinal, Angola vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.

Semifinal, Lakewood Park vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Angola Sectional, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne North Side Sectional, 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

West Noble at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Fremont at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.

Northrop at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Eastside at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Bremen, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

West Noble at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Eastside at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Goshen at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Eastside at Woodlan, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Garrett (Garrett Country Club), 4:30 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Westview (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Central Noble and Prairie Heights at Fairfield (Meadow Valley), 4:45 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine’s Theodore Samra at Augustana (Ill.) Midwest Twilight, noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Angola Regional

First round, Wartburg (Iowa) vs. Millikin (Ill.), 2 p.m.

First round, Waynesburg (Pa.) vs. Trine, 4:30 p.m.

