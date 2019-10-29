Town meetings schedules
The Town Council of Leo-Cedarville meets at the Town Hall on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m.
The Park Board of Leo-Cedarville meets at the Leo-Cedarville Park Building, 9825 St. Joseph Street, Leo, on the 2nd Monday of the month at 5 p.m.
The Plan Commission of Leo-Cedarville meets at the Town Hall on the 1st Monday of the month at 6 p.m. Meetings are scheduled on an "as-needed basis." Notices will be posted on the town’s website at http://leocedarville.com and at the Town Hall.
The Board of Zoning Appeals of Leo-Cedarville meets at the Town Hall on the 2nd Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are scheduled on an "as-needed basis." Notices will be posted on the town’s website and at the Town Hall.
The Storm Water Utility Board meets at the Leo-Cedarville Town Hall on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Census jobs available
Census 2020 will help determine how federal funding flows into states and communities.
Visit 2020census.gov/en for more information. To apply for a census taker job, go to 2020census.gov/jobs.
