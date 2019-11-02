Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Flurries and scattered snow showers will change to some rain showers as the day wears on. High 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.