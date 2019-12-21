The Leo boys basketball team continued to turn on the heat last week with the help of several more dominant performances by Blake Davison. The junior guard amassed 55 points across three games last week, beginning with a dominant Dec. 17 victory at Northrop. The Lions defeated the Bruins 75-58.
Leo took off with an early lead on the heels of four 3-pointers — three of which came from Davison — in the first quarter at Northrop last week. Senior Elijah Fincher provided a much-needed spark for the Bruins, cutting Leo’s lead to six with a pair of 3-pointers and two field goals at the end of the first eight minutes.
Five different Bruins scored in the second quarter, but missed opportunities overshadowed the offensive drive. The Lions had an eight-point run — their longest of the first half — and Davison tacked on another eight points in the quarter. Leo led 41-24 at the half.
The Bruins finally managed to outscore the Lions 14-12 in the third quarter while shooting just 50% from the free throw line. Junior Khamani Smith led the Bruins in third-quarter offense, scoring six points.
The Bruins played their best basketball in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points, including a 9-0 run in the closing minutes. Meanwhile, the Lions maintained their lead with exceptional shooting from the stripe. Leo’s players made 15 of 19 free throws in the second half to seal the win.
Davison scored a game-high 29 points while adding six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals. Zack Troyer had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Fincher led the Bruins’ offense with 18 points, and Jayden Billingsley pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
The Lions went on to defeat Huntington North 43-26 in their conference opener Friday. DJ Allen led the team with 13 points, eight rebounds and one steal. Troyer and Davison scored 12 points each.
Leo did have one misstep last week, falling to South Bend Saint Joseph 68-59. Allen and Davison each had a team-high 14 points, and Allen tacked on 11 rebounds for a double-double.
The Lions are 6-2 on the season.
Northrop lost a close one against South Side on Friday, falling to the Archers 55-53. Nick Haines led the Bruins with 16 points; Smith had 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks; and Tenoah Ridley recorded eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Taquay White added seven rebounds and three blocks in the loss.
The Bruins have lost eight straight games since their season opener against DeKalb.
