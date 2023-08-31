PREP GIRLS GOLF
Garrett, Lakeland at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Concordia at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Huntington North at East Noble, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.
DeKalb at New Haven, 7 p.m.
Central Noble at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Fremont at North Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.
John Glenn at Angola, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine women at IU East Fall Invitational, Highland Lake Golf Course, Richmond, noon
Trine men at Lou Collins Memorial Tournament, Bedford Valley Golf Course, 12:18 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine women at Wheaton (Ill.), 3 p.m.
Trine men at Wooster (Ohio), 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine in Great Lakes Crossover at Sandusky, Ohio: vs. Case Western Reserve (Ohio), 2 p.m.: vs. Suffolk (Mass.), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S CLUB RUGBY
Trine at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodon XC Opener, 6:30 p.m.
