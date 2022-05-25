PREP BASEBALL
Class 1A Sectional at Fremont
First round, Fremont vs. Blackhawk Christian, 5 p.m.
Class 2A Westview Sectional
First round, Central Noble vs. LaVille, 6:15 p.m.
Class 3A Sectional at Angola
First round, Concordia vs. Bishop Luers, 5 p.m.
First round, Angola vs. Leo, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Jimtown Sectional
First round, Lakeland vs. West Noble (completion of Wednesday’s suspended game), 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 2A Westview Sectional
Semifinal, Westview vs. Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal, Prairie Heights vs. Bremen, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Eastside Sectional final, Eastside vs. Luers-Woodlan winner, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Garrett Sectional final, Leo vs. Angola, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Fremont Sectional final, Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
IHSAA Boys Regional at Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola’s Brea Harris and Ava Harris vs. NorthWood’s Amy Adams-Emery Porter at Northridge Doubles Sectional, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Central Noble and East Noble at Garrett, 4:30 p.m.
Westview, Jimtown at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Churubusco (Eel River), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at NCAA DIII Outdoor National Championships (The SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio): Valerie Obear in women’s discus, 1 p.m.; Jake Gladieux in men’s 400-meter hurdles preliminaries, 6:25 p.m.; Evie Miller in women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase preliminaries, 7:10 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Championships (at Salem, Va.)
First round, Trine vs. Eastern Connecticut State, 6:30 p.m.
