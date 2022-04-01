2021
P: Hanna Knoll, Angola C: Bob Lapadot, Garrett
2020
P: Hanna Knoll, Angola C: Mike Lortie, Eastside
2019
P: Sydney Freeman, Central Noble, and Meleah Leatherman, Central Noble C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble
2018
P: Leigha Brown, DeKalb C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble
2017
P: Sydney Freeman, C. Noble C: Josh Treesh, C. Noble
2016
P: Grace Hales, Westview C: DeAnn Booth, East Noble
2015
P: Grace Hales, Westview C: Randy Yoder, Westview
2014
P: Brandi Dawson, Garrett C: Bob Lapadot, Garrett
2013
P: Rachel Rinehart, Angola C: John Berger, Angola
2012
P: Rachel Rinehart, Angola C: John Berger, Angola
2011
P: Heather House, Garrett C: Dan Feagler, Garrett
2010
P: Heather House, Garrett C: Dan Feagler, Garrett
2009
P: Madison Diederich, Garrett, and Kristin Groosbeck, Prairie Heights C: Dan Feagler, Garrett
2008
P: Tiffany Fisher, Westview C: Dan Feagler, Garrett
2007
P: Ashley Rust, Angola C: Allen Grant, Angola
2006
P: Carey Magnuson, Central Noble, and Tiffany Fisher, Westview C: Randy Yoder, Westview
2005
P: Jamie Gallmeyer, Westview, and Jade Januseski, Garrett C: Randy Yoder, Westview
2004
P: Jamie Gallmeyer, Westview, and Jade Januseski, Garrett C: Dan Feagler, Garrett
2003
P: Savannah Werner, Angola C: Doug Curtis, Angola
2002
P: Brooke Boggs, Fremont C: Doug Curtis, Angola, and Gary Baker and Barry Kolbow, Fremont
2001
P: Jessica Ramey, West Noble C: Dan Feagler, Garrett
2000
P: Jessica Ramey, West Noble C: Doug Curtis, Angola
1999
P: Maria Recker, DeKalb C: Mark Rohm, DeKalb
1998
P: Brooke Crawford, Lakeland, and Amanda Cope, Angola C: Mike Hippensteel, Prairie Heights
1997
P: Maria Recker, DeKalb C: Fred Inniger, East Noble
1996
P: Jaymee Wappes, East Noble C: Todd Howard, DeKalb
1995
P: Alison Edgar, Eastside C: Mike Hippensteel, Prairie Heights
1994
P: Amy Freed, Garrett C: Sherry Severson, Lakeland
1993 P: Andrea Jagoda, Prairie Heights, and Traci Everidge, Prairie Heights C: Fred Inniger, East Noble, and Denny Feagler, Garrett
1992 P: Carie Bireley, Prairie Heights, and Wendy Recker, DeKalb C: Scott Fleming, Eastside
1991 P: Michelle Booher, Prairie Heights C: Gary Daub, DeKalb
1990 P: Rochelle Henschen, Prairie Heights, and Michelle Booher, Prairie Heights C: Kevin Frey, Prairie Heights
1989 P: Sloan Haughey, Hamilton C: Kevin Frey, Prairie Heights
1988 P: MaChelle Joseph, DeKalb C: Dave Brockett, West Noble
1987 P: MaChelle Joseph, DeKalb C: Gary Daub, DeKalb
1986 P: Laura Carroll, DeKalb C: Gary Daub, DeKalb, and Harry Kohlheim, Prairie Heights
1985 P: Tina McKowen, Lakeland C: Bob Farmer, East Noble
1984 P: Leila Crossley, DeKalb C: Gary Myers, Lakeland
1983 P: Leila Crossley, DeKalb C: Gary Daub, DeKalb
1982 P: Bev Miller, Westview C: Sharon Penner, DeKalb
1981 P: Missy Van Ort, Garrett C: Mark Ridenour, Prairie Heights
1980 P: Joyce Martin, Hamilton C: Bob Farmer, East Noble
1979 P: Susie Thrapp, East Noble, and Amy Hampel, Eastside C: Bob Farmer, East Noble, and Val Gates, Eastside
1978 P: Lisa Johnson, Eastside C: None chosen
1977 P: Kim Cunningham, West Noble C: None chosen
