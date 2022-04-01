2021

P: Hanna Knoll, Angola C: Bob Lapadot, Garrett

2020

P: Hanna Knoll, Angola C: Mike Lortie, Eastside

2019

P: Sydney Freeman, Central Noble, and Meleah Leatherman, Central Noble C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble

2018

P: Leigha Brown, DeKalb C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble

2017

P: Sydney Freeman, C. Noble C: Josh Treesh, C. Noble

2016

P: Grace Hales, Westview C: DeAnn Booth, East Noble

2015

P: Grace Hales, Westview C: Randy Yoder, Westview

2014

P: Brandi Dawson, Garrett C: Bob Lapadot, Garrett

2013

P: Rachel Rinehart, Angola C: John Berger, Angola

2012

P: Rachel Rinehart, Angola C: John Berger, Angola

2011

P: Heather House, Garrett C: Dan Feagler, Garrett

2010

P: Heather House, Garrett C: Dan Feagler, Garrett

2009

P: Madison Diederich, Garrett, and Kristin Groosbeck, Prairie Heights C: Dan Feagler, Garrett

2008

P: Tiffany Fisher, Westview C: Dan Feagler, Garrett

2007

P: Ashley Rust, Angola C: Allen Grant, Angola

2006

P: Carey Magnuson, Central Noble, and Tiffany Fisher, Westview C: Randy Yoder, Westview

2005

P: Jamie Gallmeyer, Westview, and Jade Januseski, Garrett C: Randy Yoder, Westview

2004

P: Jamie Gallmeyer, Westview, and Jade Januseski, Garrett C: Dan Feagler, Garrett

2003

P: Savannah Werner, Angola C: Doug Curtis, Angola

2002

P: Brooke Boggs, Fremont C: Doug Curtis, Angola, and Gary Baker and Barry Kolbow, Fremont

2001

P: Jessica Ramey, West Noble C: Dan Feagler, Garrett

2000

P: Jessica Ramey, West Noble C: Doug Curtis, Angola

1999

P: Maria Recker, DeKalb C: Mark Rohm, DeKalb

1998

P: Brooke Crawford, Lakeland, and Amanda Cope, Angola C: Mike Hippensteel, Prairie Heights

1997

P: Maria Recker, DeKalb C: Fred Inniger, East Noble

1996

P: Jaymee Wappes, East Noble C: Todd Howard, DeKalb

1995

P: Alison Edgar, Eastside C: Mike Hippensteel, Prairie Heights

1994

P: Amy Freed, Garrett C: Sherry Severson, Lakeland

1993 P: Andrea Jagoda, Prairie Heights, and Traci Everidge, Prairie Heights C: Fred Inniger, East Noble, and Denny Feagler, Garrett

1992 P: Carie Bireley, Prairie Heights, and Wendy Recker, DeKalb C: Scott Fleming, Eastside

1991 P: Michelle Booher, Prairie Heights C: Gary Daub, DeKalb

1990 P: Rochelle Henschen, Prairie Heights, and Michelle Booher, Prairie Heights C: Kevin Frey, Prairie Heights

1989 P: Sloan Haughey, Hamilton C: Kevin Frey, Prairie Heights

1988 P: MaChelle Joseph, DeKalb C: Dave Brockett, West Noble

1987 P: MaChelle Joseph, DeKalb C: Gary Daub, DeKalb

1986 P: Laura Carroll, DeKalb C: Gary Daub, DeKalb, and Harry Kohlheim, Prairie Heights

1985 P: Tina McKowen, Lakeland C: Bob Farmer, East Noble

1984 P: Leila Crossley, DeKalb C: Gary Myers, Lakeland

1983 P: Leila Crossley, DeKalb C: Gary Daub, DeKalb

1982 P: Bev Miller, Westview C: Sharon Penner, DeKalb

1981 P: Missy Van Ort, Garrett C: Mark Ridenour, Prairie Heights

1980 P: Joyce Martin, Hamilton C: Bob Farmer, East Noble

1979 P: Susie Thrapp, East Noble, and Amy Hampel, Eastside C: Bob Farmer, East Noble, and Val Gates, Eastside

1978 P: Lisa Johnson, Eastside C: None chosen

1977 P: Kim Cunningham, West Noble C: None chosen

