Police investigating fatal crash
CROMWELL — The Noble County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash which occurred at approximately 11:27 a.m. Friday at 1512 N. C.R. 1200W.
Police were still making notifications to next of kin, but said the man was driving a truck pulling a trailer. At one point, the truck left the road and struck a tree.
A postal carrier discovered the crash.
Special education meeting is Sept. 8
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble School Corporation will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the East Noble attendance area and are home schooled, or attend a non-public school.
The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1:30pm at the administrative offices at East Noble. If you have any questions, please contact Kimberly Luke-Scherer at 347-5236 or Matt Stinson at 347-2502.
Free airplane rides available
KENDALLVILLE — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is giving kids ages 8-17 a free airplane ride in small airplanes. It’s the only program of its kind with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. The flights will take place at Kendallville Airport, 363 E. Airport Road, Kendallville.
The date for the flight is Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Registration is required at YEday.org. A link is also available on eaa2.org.
GOP offering paid internships
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly, said State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents, as well as nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn an $800 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in April 2023.
"The internship program offers an unique opportunity in public service," Glick said. "This opportunity allows interns to participate in the legislative process, and for many, to formulate a pathway to a career in governmental service."
For more information and to access an application, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
