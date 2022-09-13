COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Trine at MIAA Jamboree No. 1, Saint Mary’s (Knollwood Country Club), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Trine at Indiana, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Trine at Bluffton (Ohio), 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb and Canterbury at Bishop Dwenger (Coyote Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Adams Central, Woodlan at Garrett, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Angola, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Columbia City at East Noble, 5 p.m.
UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
Central Noble, Homestead and Manchester at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Leo at DeKalb, 6:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
East Noble at Woodlan, 6:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Leo, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Garrett at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.
Angola at Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.
