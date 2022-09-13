COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Trine at MIAA Jamboree No. 1, Saint Mary’s (Knollwood Country Club), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Trine at Indiana, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Trine at Bluffton (Ohio), 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

DeKalb and Canterbury at Bishop Dwenger (Coyote Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Adams Central, Woodlan at Garrett, 4:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Angola, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Westview at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Angola at Central Noble, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.

Columbia City at East Noble, 5 p.m.

UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

Central Noble, Homestead and Manchester at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Carroll at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Leo at DeKalb, 6:45 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

East Noble at Woodlan, 6:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Leo, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Garrett at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Angola at Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

