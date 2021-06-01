Dear Seniors,
Congratulations 2021 Garrett High School graduates! It is time to celebrate YOU!
As an educator, it has been my privilege to follow the Class of 2021 over the last 13 years of your journey. Starting in elementary school and continuing on, your group has shined in the classroom, on the field, in the gym, on the stage, during competitions, and in our community! When I reflect on your accomplishments I am reminded of a quote by Colin Powell. He stated, “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” This has led each of you to great accomplishments and I am confident you will continue to succeed as you transition to the next phase of your journey. Celebrate YOU and these individual accomplishments!
While your years at GKB have been filled with many joyful moments, I also know you have experienced loss and heartache. During these times I have seen the outpouring of love and compassion you have for each other and this community. As you cross the stage on June 4th, I encourage you to pass along words of appreciation to all who have been influential in achieving this milestone, to those who have supported you during good times and bad, and for those who will be cheering you on in the coming years. While celebrating YOU, also celebrate these relationships you have built!
Lastly, I want to challenge you to make a difference! You each have unique gifts and talents. Please use these gifts and talents to impact those around you in a positive way. As you celebrate YOU, celebrate your hopes, your dreams, and the difference you are ready to make in our world!
It is with a tremendous amount of pride that I congratulate the Class of 2021. Remember, it is time to celebrate YOU!
Tonya Weaver Superintendent
Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD
