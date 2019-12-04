ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s basketball team defeated Anderson 72-64 Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
The Thunder (4-2) led 22-8 midway through the first half, then the Ravens battled back. The game was even late in the first half and for much of the second half.
Trine went on a decisive 10-1 run to take a 66-55 lead with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second half. Freshman Brent Cox and sophomore Bryce Williams each hit a three-pointer in that run.
Cox, an East Noble graduate, had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals off the bench for Trine. Thunder coach Brooks Miller said Williams was big for the team defensively, especially with starting point guard Marcus Winters in foul trouble.
“He gave us great resistance in the paint when we didn’t have any for 30 minutes,” Miller said of Cox to the Trine Broadcasting Network.
Langston Johnson led Trine with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Winters and Brandan Johnson each had 10 points.
Dalton DuBois paced the Ravens with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.
