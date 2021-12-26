Auburn Mayor announces change in departments
AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley confirmed Monday afternoon that the city has parted ways with Chris Schweitzer, general manager of Auburn Essential Services and Auburn Electric. The move came late the previous week.
Ley said that Schweitzer was doing the job of three individuals, serving as general manager of Auburn Essential Services, general manager of Auburn Electric and as manager of information and technology for the city.
“That work load is way beyond the possibility of one person,” Ley said.
The three departments were somewhat combined in 2017 during Mayor Norm Yoder’s administration. Before that time, each department had its own general manager.
“I feel the best course of action moving forward to meet the needs of the city is to split the three up,” Ley said.
Ley also pointed to Schweitzer’s 2022 salary of $210,892.50, plus city benefits, a paid cell phone and unlimited use of a city vehicle.
“That is just too extreme for a small Midwestern city,” he said. “You have to look far and wide to find an individual salary over $200K.
“That is more than three times some other department heads,” Ley added.
With the change, the mayor said those departments are currently operating as is until general manager positions can be filled.
Harp retires; Heffelfinger to lead Auburn Police
AUBURN — Auburn Police Chief Doug Harp’s career in law enforcement is coming to an end after 35 years as he officially announced his retirement during Thursday morning’s Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
“This is a difficult day for me,” Harp said as he addressed the board. “I originally intended on staying another year or two.”
Harp, 64, was appointed chief on Sept. 28, 2020. He served as Noble County Sheriff from 2011-2018. After serving two terms as Noble County Sheriff, he served as commander of the NET43 multi-agency drug task force in Kosciusko County before coming to Auburn.
With Harp’s announcement, Mayor Mike Ley said Capt. Cory Heffelfinger will be assuming the role as police chief on Jan. 1. Heffelfinger has been with the department since 1997.
Harp said his decision to retire was a hard one, but after evaluating things in his life, he said it was time.
“I appreciate the opportunity. This is a tremendous honor,” Heffelfinger said.
His goal for the department is to continue the momentum of Harp’s administration.
Fremont students, teachers make Christmas merry for nursing home residents
ANGOLA — Fremont kindergarten teachers Janelle Spengler and Leanne Lies delivered Christmas gifts to residents at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Angola during their annual Christmas party.
Students at the school nearly quadrupled their $600 goal for this year’s holiday coin drive, raising just over $2,300. Spengler and Lies shopped at the Angola Walmart, purchasing pairs of socks and a trinket for each resident as well as a cardigan for the female residents and a fleece jacket for each male resident.
“We wanted to focus on people that don’t have as much or maybe don’t have visitors,” Lies added. “We wanted to bring some cheer to them, give them a little something.”
Before delivering the gifts, Fremont Elementary School art teacher Erin Seeman had her students personalize a coloring page or an original Christmas themed drawing for residents. Fremont High School’s National Honor Society students wrapped or bagged the gift items, making sure each bag contained one of the student’s artwork.
“We wanted the kids to get a feeling of giving and not necessarily get anything in return,” Spengler said.
Angola approves rezoning for development
ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved a rezoning ordinance Monday night for a planned development project at 2525 W. Maumee St., just east of Innovation Park.
The project will feature a Wingate hotel and the new home of Bill’s Professional Towing.
The property, owned by H&A Limited Partners, will be developed for both commercial and residential use with business storefronts and two apartment complexes designed by the company Abonmarche of South Bend.
“We’re excited to do this project,” said Jeff Schaffer of Abonmarche. “I think you’ll see it’s something very unique to the city, which is going to be an asset.”
The apartment buildings outlined in the project include up to 210 units of varying sizes, including 500-square-foot studios, 550-square-foot one-bedroom apartments, 900-square-foot two-bedroom apartments and 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom apartments.
Schackow wins LaGrange Lilly Scholarship
LAGRANGE — Lillian Schackow, a senior at Lakeland Junior-Senior High School, has been named winner of LaGrange County’s 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Schackow plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University next fall to study elementary education and special education.
She is the daughter of Jason and Elisa Schackow of LaGrange. She is involved in multiple clubs including Sources of Strength, Educators Rising, Interact Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Peer Coaching, Academic Team, volleyball, and tennis. She serves as president of the Student Council and the class of 2022.
In addition, Schackow is the founding president of Educators Rising, a club for students exploring a career in education.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Sleeper becomes new county auditor
AUBURN — Chief Deputy Auditor Susan Sleeper took her oath Monday to become DeKalb County’s new auditor.
She will fill the unexpired term of Auditor Jan Bauman, who announced her retirement from the position earlier this month due to health reasons.
Bauman’s resignation was effective Dec. 18. Sleeper has been an employee of the auditor’s office since June 2013 and has been chief deputy since 2015. The current term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring shared a few comments about Bauman.
“I want to express on my part how much we have appreciated Jan and how hard she has worked,” he said. “She has done an exceptional job.”
“Susan is ready to step in as auditor,” Ring said. “She has worked hand in hand with Jan over the last seven years.”
