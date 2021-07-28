AUBURN — Serenity House will host its 13th Annual Concert Under the Stars featuring Todd Herendeen and the Follow That Dream Band Saturday at 6 p.m. at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St.
The gate opens at 4 p.m. with food, bouncy houses for children and a silent auction, with the concert starting at 6 p.m.
Serenity House provides transitional living for men and women who have made the decision to become free from the bondage of alcohol and/or drugs. The highly structured environment and programs are designed to facilitate a spiritual transformation that will enable residents to lead a happy, useful and productive life, free from alcohol or drugs. For more information, visit serenityhouseinc.org or on Facebook @SerenityHouseAuburn.
