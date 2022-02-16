TODAY
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
Angola, East Noble, DeKalb and Fremont at Northridge Sectional trials, 5 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Warsaw at West Noble, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP WRESTLING
IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
First round: 152-285 weight classes, 11 a.m.; 106-145 weight classes, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
DeKalb at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Angola, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Westview at Goshen, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Leo, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHA Playoffs first round, Game 1, Lawrence at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at Lawrence, 8 p.m.
