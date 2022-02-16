TODAY

PREP BOYS SWIMMING

Angola, East Noble, DeKalb and Fremont at Northridge Sectional trials, 5 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Warsaw at West Noble, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP WRESTLING

IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

First round: 152-285 weight classes, 11 a.m.; 106-145 weight classes, 7 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

DeKalb at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Angola, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Wawasee at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Westview at Goshen, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Leo, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHA Playoffs first round, Game 1, Lawrence at Trine, 7 p.m.

Women, Trine at Lawrence, 8 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.