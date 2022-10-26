KENDALLVILLE — The Indiana High School Athletic Association is big on sportsmanship. So are all its 407 member schools.
And longtime area official and Fort Wayne police officer James Payne knows a little something about the subject. He’s moonlighted as a football and basketball referee, as well as a baseball umpire, for 20 years.
So when East Noble school officials were looking for someone to kick off their inaugural Athletic Sportsmanship Conference, Payne seemed like the perfect choice.
The event drew in hundreds of student-athletes from the Northeast 8 Conference, which includes area members East Noble, DeKalb and Columbia City, and the Allen County Athletic Conference.
Payne delivered in a big way Wednesday morning at East Noble High School, using a mix of humor and real talk as he shared his thoughts on the meaning of sportsmanship and how student-athletes can not only learn the concept, but apply it and pass it on to their teammates.
Payne, a Murray, Kentucky native, serves as a school resource officer in Fort Wayne. He’s been in that position for about four years.
“There are kids sometimes who don’t understand the real, true meaning of sportsmanship,” Payne said. “As an official, I want to see if I can shed some light on that.”
The first concept Payne wanted to impart to the assembled student-athletes was “Win with class, lose with class.”
Payne drove that idea home with a humorous story of his own high school football days. Payne once scored a touchdown and celebrated with what he smilingly termed a “little dance.”
The on-field talking-to Payne received from his father, who was attending the game, convinced him to never do that again, Payne said to chuckles from the assembled student-athletes, coaches and administrators.
Sportsmanship, at its core, is a simple concept, Payne said.
“Let the players play, let the coaches coach, and let the officials officiate,” Payne said. “And let the chips fall where they may.”
Love of the game — in all the various sports he officiates — keeps Payne coming back to the arena, he said.
“These kids are amazing, and to see them get to the next level is really special,” Payne said.
After Payne’s rousing keynote, student-athletes and coaches split off into a series of breakout sessions for detailed discussion and brainstorming.
The day closed with remarks from Lloy Ball, a four-time men’s volleyball Olympian, 2008 Olympic gold medalist and current Angola High School volleyball coach.
East Noble Activities Director Nick David said he hopes to expand the event in the future, inviting more area conferences and more student-athletes.
