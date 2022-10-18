Three people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Javier L. Giron, 22, of the 200 block of East 4th Street, Ligonier, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Dominique L. Morton, 29, of the 200 block of Charles Drive, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation and contempt of court and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jared L. Trowbridge, 23, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
