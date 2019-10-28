WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Brittany L. Emery, 27, of Coloma, Mich., was arrested Oct. 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Amanda L. Grissom, 37, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with bond revocation order.
Chanse T. Starr, 47, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 22 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana, driving while suspended prior and theft.
Ashley Crozier, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 22 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft.
Cody L. Miller, 24, of South Whitley, was arrested Oct. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Nini P. Battles, 43, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Bristol K. Lucketti, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 23 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Miguel G. Vasquez, 63, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Ronald J. King, 38, of Fort Wayne was arrested Oct. 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash, unattended vehicle.
Alice R. Fett, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Matthew A. Osborne, 19, of Churubusco, was arrested Oct. 24 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with conversion and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Victor M. Chavez, 43, of Westfield, was arrested Oct. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
John D. Gresley, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI.
Adam J. Brown, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Zachary R. Bradley, 27, of Plymouth, was arrested Oct. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement.
Glen J. Rosswurm, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with conversion.
Austin D. Eby, 20, of White Pigeon, Mich., was arrested Oct. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Grant M. Bockelman, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 26 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Brent D. Veatch, 47, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Jeannette M. Schimes, 37, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of cocaine and paraphernalia, OWI controlled substance and OWI per se controlled substance.
Seth A. Chandler, 19, of Pierceton, was arrested Oct. 27 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft.
Julie C. Esparza, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 27 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Trevor J. Davis, 30, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested Oct. 27 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with operating while never licenced.
Allen W. Clark, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 28, charged with bond revocation order.
Ryan G. Lindquist, 29, of South Pasadena, Fla., was arrested Oct. 28 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
