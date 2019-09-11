Visiting Nurse, a 131-year-old non-profit community-based hospice agency, has immediate needs for dedicated volunteers. This special work is for people who seek a meaningful and rewarding volunteer experience. Visiting Nurse volunteers serve patients in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and private homes.
Volunteers are needed to provide support visits to local patients and respite to caregivers. We are seeking individuals who are emotionally mature, compassionate and comfortable with end-of-life care.
Specialized training will prepare volunteers to work with people facing serious illnesses and their families. Volunteers are provided with ongoing guidance and support through our volunteer coordinator and staff.
Please consider attending an informational interview on Sept. 12, Sept. 19 or Sept. 26 from 3-4 p.m. at Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road. Volunteer training will be in October.
Visiting Nurse serves patients in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. For additional information or to request an application, please call Ann Blue, volunteer coordinator, at 260-435-3222 or annblue@vnfw.org.
Visiting Nurse presents A Toast to Life
Visiting Nurse is delighted to announce its 11th annual “A Toast to Life” fundraising dinner will be Sept. 19 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St. in downtown Fort Wayne.
“A Toast to Life” toasts the lives and memories of family and friends who are no longer with us, while supporting the work of Visiting Nurse.
Attendees at this exclusive event will enjoy a five-course meal crafted by Club Soda, with each course paired with a select specialty beverage. This event also features a silent auction of experience-based items donated by area businesses and individuals who support Visiting Nurse’s mission to alleviate suffering and ensure quality of life for those affected by serious illnesses. Funds raised will support Visiting Nurse’s Hospice Homes, financial assistance fund, music therapy program, veterans support and grief support.
Tickets are $150 per person and seating is limited. Call 260-435-3222 or visit http://ttl2019.givesmart.com/ to purchase tickets or to make a donation.
Day of Remembrance set for Sept. 21
Visiting Nurse’s Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center invites the community to a special Day of Remembrance at Parkview Field on Sept. 21 from 2:30-7 p.m. Mayor Tom Henry has proclaimed September 21 as the Day of Remembrance for the City of Fort Wayne.
The Day of Remembrance is designed to be a way to honor those who have passed away, to honor their memories and to support those who have been left behind. The team at the grief center has seen a need to acknowledge and honor the grief of the community over the loss of loved ones due to natural causes, suicides, homicides, overdoses and accidents, said David Wust, Bereavement Coordinator at Visiting Nurse and the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center.
This joyful event free to the public features speakers, vendors, free activities and fun. Attendees will be able to write messages to their departed loved ones, and Parkview Field’s concessions will be available for purchase. The speakers will begin at 3 p.m.
This event is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, a service of Visiting Nurse. The grief center is open to any adult in the community who has lost a loved one due to death. Services such as individual and group counseling are provided at no charge. For more information, call 260-435-3261 or visit www.vnfw.org.
