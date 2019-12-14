ANGOLA — As time ticked away and Northridge’s full-court press ramped up, Angola struggled to find air to breathe, and a shot to be had.
There was Joel Knox, pulling up from the free throw line, but clanking the ball off the front of the iron. Dyer Ball shot a three from the corner, but airmailed it into the hands of Northridge’s Drew Gayler.
And, as the Hornets’ stars went, so did everyone else as Angola saw its offense vanish without a trace when it needed it most. The Raiders trailed for three quarters, but held Angola scoreless in the fourth as it left The Hive with a 43-31 win.
A three by Raiders junior Carter Stoltzfus gave Northridge the go-ahead bucket, 32-31, with 5:03 left to play. Prior to that shot, the Raiders had trailed by as many as eight points and saw each opportunity to gain an advantage struck down by self-inflicted wounds.
Trailing in the second quarter, a three from Camden Knepp tied the contest at 17 with under a minute remaining in the half. But Angola forced two turnovers following that score, turning them into five straight points as Knox raced for a transition bucket and Ball drilled a three at the halftime buzzer.
Ball led the Hornets with 12 points and five rebounds, while Knox added 11 points and four boards.
Northridge again drew close in the third, matching the score at 29 apiece before another giveaway led to a Gage King score in the final seconds — which wound up being the team’s final points of the night.
Angola built its lead early behind the play of Knox, who scored all his points in the first 16 minutes. Eight of them came in the first quarter, as the junior guard routinely found his way into the paint and converted his looks against the Raiders’ smaller backcourt defenders.
The Hornets (3-2, 1-1 NECC) will look to rebound on Friday, visiting Westview.
