Albion
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
1426 W. C.R. 300N 636-7383 www.bpsanctuary.org/
Black Pine is an award-winning exotic animal sanctuary that provides refuge to displaced, captive-raised exotic animals and educates people about responsible animal care and conservation. The refuge does not buy, sell, breed, trade or use animals for commercial purposes.
Black Pine is home to nearly 100 wildcats, bears, foxes, wolves and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in a variety of tour programs that explore the 18-acre site and introduce the individual animals who have endured past lives as pets, performers and as the products of profiteers.
A variety of programs cater to all ages, from toddlers to seniors, with options available year-round. General visitation on a walk-in basis is typically scheduled six days a week from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Guided tours, highly recommended by the staff, are scheduled routinely from May through October. Private tours by appointment are also available during the off-season. Advanced planning is recommended by visiting www.bpvisit.org or by calling (260) 636-7383. Program rates vary, ranging from $4 to $7 for kids, and $8 to $50 for adults. The sanctuary features paved pathways for accessibility and a gift shop on site. Parking is free.
Chain O’ Lakes State Park
2355 E. C.R. 75S, off S.R. 9 south of Albion 636-2654
www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/2987.htm
Chain O’ Lakes State Park features nine connecting lakes with 10 miles of forested trails. The park also has a campground, beach, picnic shelters and boat launches for non-motorized boats. Chain O’ Lakes is open year-round. Entrance to the park is $7 per car for Indiana residents.
Kendallville
Strand Theater
221 S. Main St.
Built in 1890, the Spencer Opera House opened on Main Street in Kendallville, showing live shows. After being purchased by Robert Hudson in 1928, the theater began to show its first motion pictures. The theater’s changed hands multiple times since and gone through multiple renovations, but the historic venue still shows films today.
Mid-America Windmill Museum
732 Allen Chapel Road
The Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville is host to more than 50 historic windmills, several of which were produced in the city by Flint & Walling Company. The museum aims to collect, display and preserve these historic windmills, while also telling the story of the role wind power has plays in America’s past, present and future.
Rome City
Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site
1205 Pleasant Point, Rome City www.genestratton-porter.com.
The Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site is located on the shore of Sylvan Lake and is made up of nearly 150 acres of shoreline, fields, woods and formal gardens. The cabin, which once belonged to Indiana’s most widely-read female author, Gene Stratton-Porter, is open for tours and was placed on the National Register of Historic places in 1974. The grounds also house a visitor’s center and gift shop.
Sylvan Cellars
Rome City
A historic barn turned event center and craft tasting room nestled next to Sylvan Lake.
Sylvan Lake
Rome City
All-season lake that is also the site of Sylvan Cellars, Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site and the Big Island.
Wolf Lake
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center
2388 S. C.R. 500W 799-5869 www.goshen.edu/merrylea
1,150 acres, fields, forests, bogs and meadows, hiking, birdwatching, plant studies, cross country skiing, ice skating, group visits, class visits, programs
