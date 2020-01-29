Swimming
EN boys win at Bellmont
DECATUR — East Noble’s boys swim team defeated Bellmont 119-64 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual meet Tuesday night.
Ryan Wells (100-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Kyler Corbin (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) won two events each for the Knights. East Noble placed first in all three relays. EN also had firsts from diver Owen Fleck, Austin Fortman in the 50 free and Owen Chambers in the 500 freestyle.
The Knight girls lost to Bellmont 100-85 to end their regular season.
Freshman Corinne Wells won the 50 and 100 freestyle races and anchored the 200 freestyle relay team to victory for East Noble. Also on that winning relay squad was Aiva Wilson, Samantha Richards and Rachel Weber.
Also winning events for the Knights was Lily Meyer in diving, Delaney Dentler in the 100 backstroke and Paige Anderson in the 100 breaststroke.
The EN boys will next compete in a dual meet at Wawasee on Tuesday. The Knight girls will swim in the Northridge Sectional trials next Thursday.
Gymnastics
Knights best Snider
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won over Snider Tuesday, 95.05-86.2.
Knight Miah Hudson was all-around medalist with 33.2. She was first on the vault (9.15), floor exercise (8.975) and the uneven bars (8.075).
East Noble’s Jenna Zabona won the balance beam with 8.45. Teammate Ally Blackburn was second all-around with 30.225.
The Knights won the junior varsity dual meet 59.5-53.375. East Noble’s Grace Davies won the floor exercise with 6.85. Matti Stephens was second on vault with 7.65, and Shelbi Pfeiffer was second on the beam with a 6.
East Noble 95.05, Snider 86.2
Vault: 1. Hudson (EN) 9.15, 2t. Vachon (S) and Hancz-Barron (S) 8.6, 4. Sanders (S) 8.3, 5. Blackburn (EN) 8.25, 6. Ledbetter (S) 8.2.
Uneven Bars: 1. Hudson (EN) 8.075, 2. Blackburn (EN) 6.025, 3. Stephens (A) 5.925, 4. Hancz-Barron (S) 5.525, 5. Vachon (S) 4.725, 6. Gage-Scroggins (S) 4.675.
Balance Beam: 1. Zabona (EN) 8.45, 2. Vachon (S) 7.9, 3. Blackburn (EN) 7.85, 4. K. Johnson (S) 7.65, 5. K. Davies (EN) 7.15, 6. Hudson (EN) 7.
Floor Exercise: 1. Hudson (EN) 8.975, 2. Zabona (EN) 8.95, 3. Blackburn (EN) 8.1, 4. Hancz-Barron (S) 8.075, 5. Ledbetter (S) 7.95, 6. K. Terry (EN) 7.5.
All-Around: 1. Hudson (EN) 33.2, 2. Blackburn (EN) 30.225, 3. Hancz-Barron (S) 29.05, 4. Vachon (S) 28.575, 5. Ledbetter (S) 26.05.
Girls Basketball PH loses to Concord
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Concord 54-40 Tuesday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Minutemen (15-7) never trailed in the non-conference contest and shot 50% from the floor (20-40).
The Panthers (9-13) suffered their sixth straight loss. Alexis German had 19 points, three assists and three rebounds for PH. Kennedy Kugler had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.