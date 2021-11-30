TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fremont at Heritage, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Angola, Eastside at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Central Noble and Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 6:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Columbia City, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Adrian at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie Heights at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Bishop Luers at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Huntington North at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

