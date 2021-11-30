TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fremont at Heritage, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Angola, Eastside at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Central Noble and Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 6:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Columbia City, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Adrian at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie Heights at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Huntington North at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.