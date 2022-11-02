TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at West Noble, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 2A Sectional 35 final, Bishop Luers at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Sectional final, Leo at Columbia City, 7 p.m.
Class 6A Sectional final, Warsaw at Carroll, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeland at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Aurora (Ill.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
ACHA D2, Central Michigan at Trine, 9:15 p.m.
ACHA D3, Trine at Butler, 9:30 p.m.
