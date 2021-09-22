ST. JOE — DeKalb County Historian John Bry has learned the Sechler Pickle Company at 5686 S.R. 1 in St. Joe has been approved by the Indiana Historical Society.
This means the 100-year-old company with a great and diverse history will be getting an official state marker in 2022, he said. Ralph Sechler established Sechler’s Pickles in 1921.
This will be the fourth marker Bry has procured for the county since he has served as DeKalb County’s Historian. The Sechler marker will take the total of official state markers in the county up to six. A marker for silent film actor John Bowersox will be dedicated Saturday in Garrett.
The state will now begin doing their research on their side to confirm details on the history, he said.
“We will begin the process for site permissions with all the parties, and raise the funds to cover the cost of the marker. The goal is to have it completed and dedicated during the Pickle Festival in 2022,” said Bry. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary this summer.
The application was submitted to the Indiana Historical Bureau in July, one of 34 applications submitted from around the state.
“I’m thrilled the Sechler’s application was approved, which will bring recognition to the century-long influence the company has had in the community with its national reach,” Bry said.
Among the highlights from the application that made it a standout is the role women have played in the development of the company from the beginning and the role of Hispanic families beginning in the 1940s that worked in the fields and factory.
“Some of the modern day generations of those families are still in the area today,” he added.
Bry also noted the national reach and collaborative branding and product development efforts that Sechler Pickle Company has with such famous food brands names Eckrich and Tony Pacos.
