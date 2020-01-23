Avilla at a Glance
Population: 2,425
Education: East Noble School Corp.
Government: Town council, town clerk, town manager
Health: Parkview Noble Hospital
Utilities: Sewage disposal, water, electricity provided by the town; Gas: NIPSCO Phone: LigTel Internet: CenturyLink, LigTel Cable TV: Xfinity
Parks: Eley Memorial Park, Ley Street Park
Events: Avilla Freedom Fest
Meetings
Town Council: 7 p.m., 3rd Wednesday of each month
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: P: 897-2781 A: 108 S. Main St., Avilla
Police Dept: P: 897-3555 A: 117 N. Main St., Avilla
Fire Dept: P: 897-3295 A: 200 S. Main St., Avilla
Post Office: P: 897-2221 A: 277 E. Albion St. Hours: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m. M-F; 8-10 a.m. Sat
Library: Noble County Public Library East P: 897-3900 A: 104 Ley St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M W F, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., T Th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat W: www.myncpl.us
Hospital: Parkview Noble Hospital P: 347-8700 A: 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville
Recycling Center: Water Department on 4th Street
