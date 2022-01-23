KPC publisher emeritus George O. Witwer dies at 92
KENDALLVILLE — George Osburn Witwer, publisher emeritus and principal owner of KPC Media Group Inc., died Thursday afternoon at his home in Key West, Florida. He was 92.
He became editor and general manager of The News Sun, Kendallville in 1962. He purchased Kendallville Publishing Co. (the forerunner of KPC Media) in 1969, and led the dramatic growth of the company over the years. He retired as publisher in 1996 but remained active on the company’s board of directors.
A longtime community leader in northeast Indiana, Witwer served on numerous civic and community boards and was named Kendallville Citizen of the Year by the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce in 1998.
In 2007, he received the Hoosier State Press Association’s Charlie Biggs Commitment to Community Lifetime Achievement Award. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the ACD Festival board for his service to Auburn and the ACD Festival.
Ice festival returns to Shipshewana
SHIPSHEWANA — After two years of disappointment caused by bad weather and the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Shipshewana Ice Festival returned this weekend, featuring more ice and ice sculptures than the celebration has ever seen before.
Festival organizers say they ordered more ice this year — 31,000 pounds — for the 14th annual festival than ever before.
Organizers said that much ice would be enough for about 25 ice sculptures.
In addition to an ice carving competition, the event included a chili cook-off with 10 local chefs bringing their best chili recipes
Butler looking to fill two council seats
BUTLER — With the resignation of District 2 council member Gale Ryan Monday, the Butler Common Council has vacancies in two of its five seats.
Ryan is moving into another district that already has representation on the council.
In October, District 3 council member Gary Miller, himself a replacement member, resigned as he was moving from the community. That seat has not yet been filled.
Since both vacant council seats were won by Republicans in the 2019 election, a Republican from those districts must be selected to complete the remaining terms of office. The terms for each seat expire Dec. 31, 2023.
Mayor Mike Hartman and DeKalb County Republican Party chairman Rick Ring are hopeful to find candidates to fill those seats as soon as possible.
Steuben County man rescued from icy waters
CLEAR LAKE — Mark Hansbarger didn’t really want to join a polar bear club, but that’s what happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday when he was ice boating on Clear Lake.
After sailing toward Kasota Island and making his way back to the shore near his family’s Clear Lake resort, Hansbarger’s DN-class ice boat went through the ice in rather deep water.
“Against my own better judgment, I joined the polar bear club,” Hansbarger joked Monday afternoon.
Hansbarger was lucky to get out of the lake, using his wooden ice boat like a raft. After getting untangled from its riggings and with the help of a rope thrown his way by ice fishermen, Hansbarger was able to get out of the lake and head to shore and an awaiting Steuben County Emergency Medical Service Ambulance.
Hansbarger was checked out by paramedics, who found his vital signs to be good.
When asked by paramedics if he wanted to go to the hospital, Hansbarger declined and just requested a ride home, and they obliged.
“I didn’t think I was going to drown. I thought I was going to freeze to death,” Hansbarger said.
Auburn Council approves utility services board
AUBURN — By a 6-1 vote, the Auburn City Council approved a controversial utility service board Tuesday.
Mayor Mike Ley has voiced his opposition to the issue, calling the measure a “power grab by the council to undo an action by the mayor.”
During his remarks, Council President Matthew Kruse called Ley a dictator and authoritarian tyrant that “will cost us a vital utility in AES (Auburn Essential Services) that is a great community asset.”
Before Christmas 2021, Ley fired AES head Chris Schweitzer. A replacement has not yet been named for that position.
“When a CEO is driving the bus off the cliff, we are forced to act because we aren’t going over with it,” Kruse said.
After the meeting, Ley said he wasn’t going to immediately veto the ordinance. He wants to take the issue to court to have it declared null and void and instead bring it to a public referendum.
Driver involved in fatal accident during pursuit held on $350,000 bond
LAGRANGE — An Atlanta man who was behind the wheel of a van that crashed while allegedly running from police, resulting in the death of one of his passengers, was ordered held in the LaGrange County Jail on a $350,000 bond Tuesday afternoon by a LaGrange County Circuit Court judge.
Marcus Rozier, 26, appeared in court via video conference wearing a bright orange jumpsuit and a large bandage on his left wrist for his initial court hearing.
Rozier was allegedly behind the wheel of a Kia minivan that took off when a LaGrange police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The officer involved in that stop said he initiated the stop after observing a suspect in an ongoing check fraud investigation climb into the van.
The chase started in LaGrange but quickly made its way onto U.S. 20 headed east. Rozier took off and led police on a high-speed, 10-mile chase that ended when he crashed near the intersection of C.R. 1050E, police said. Rozier ran off the north side of the road, causing the van to roll several times.
Paul Bennett, 21, of Fort Wayne, a passenger in the van, was ejected from the rolling vehicle. Bennett was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A second passenger in the van, a woman, was not identified by police after the crash and still has not been identified by authorities as of Tuesday.
The woman was seriously injured in the crash and remains in serious condition at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Rozier was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing catastrophic injury. Both are Level 3 felonies.
Former U.S. Congressman Souder has cancer
GRABILL — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder has announced that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Souder, who served northeast Indiana in Congress from 1995-2010, posted his diagnosis on Facebook Jan. 15.
“On Thursday (Jan. 13), it was confirmed that I have pancreatic cancer. While it is a very difficult cancer, there is some hope,” Souder posted.
Souder also called on his faith and asked for prayers from his friends.
“God is in control. He says we should ask in prayer. We would appreciate your prayers, too. Diane and I will accept whatever is God’s answer. Jesus is Lord,” Souder posted.
KPC Media Group’s news partner, WANE-TV, posted on its website that Souder said the cancer was found during a two-hour surgery for something else. He expects to start chemotherapy treatment soon, however said that has been temporarily delayed.
Souder, 71, represented Indiana’s 4th and 3rd Districts for the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-2010.
