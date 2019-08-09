The Brokaw, Angola
Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — Today: 6, 9:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 11:45 a.m., 2:45, 6, 9:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday:7 p.m.
The Lion King (PG) — Today: 3, 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Strand, Kendallville
Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
The Lion King (PG) — 12:50, 3:40, 6:35, 9:20 p.m.
Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:50 p.m.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) — 11 a.m., 2:25, 6, 9:25 p.m.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:45 a.m. 2:15, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.
The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:15, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.
The Kitchen (R) — 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:35, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG) — 9:30 a.m.
