ANDERSON — “The Thunder Rolls” is more than a classic Garth Brooks song. It’s also the tale of the tape for the Trine University football team Saturday night in its season opener at Anderson University, as the Thunder amassed 444 yards of total offense en route to a 61-0 win over the Ravens.
The Thunder defense did its part, limiting Anderson to just 149 yards.
Trine (1-0) blitzed out to a 34-0 halftime lead in this one, scoring in the opening stanza on a 1-yard Alex Price run and a 45-yard pick six by Konstantine Thrasivoulou.
Senior running back Xaine Kirby found the end zone on a 2-yard run at the 14:55 mark of the second quarter. Then with 6:53 left until intermission, it was freshman running back Jermaine Williams catching a 54-yard touchdown pass from Price. Brandon Kline hauled in an 8-yard pass from Price to close out the first half onslaught with 1:26 left in the second quarter.
In the second half, it was Northridge product Dominic Crowder scoring on a 9-yard run, and sophomore receiver John Clampitt catching Price’s third TD toss of the night, a 4-yarder with 6:16 left in the third quarter.
The biggest Thunder victory since 2010 closed out with two scores in the final 15 minutes: a 2-yard run by freshman running back Craig Nichols and a 5-yard run from junior Adam Dafoe.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said his team’s running game was “spectacular.”
“Any time you can run the ball for 226 and have 11 guys with carries, that’ll put you in a good place,” Abbs said.
The Thunder didn’t punt once in the contest — the only time in Abbs’ head coaching tenure he can remember that happening.
“The guys played hard,” Abbs said.
The Thunder picked off three Anderson passes.
Anderson actually controlled time of possession, 37:23 to 22:37 — an illustration of just how meaningless that particular statistic can often be.
Senior quarterback Alex Price — back for a fifth season — completed 11-of-18 passes for 184 yards and three TDs. Kirby had eight carries for 72 yards and a touchdown to lead the 11 Thunder guys with rushing attempts, and seven different players caught passes.
The Thunder continue their non-conference slate this coming Saturday night at home against another Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference school in Rose-Hulman. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
