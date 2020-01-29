The towns of the Tri-County League are taking registrations for baseball, softball and ragball teams for the upcoming 2020 season, the league announced in a press release Wednesday evening. Areas participating include Ashley/Hudson, Orland, South Milford, Stroh, and Pleasant Lake.
The baseball league will field 12U, 10U and 8U teams, while softball will be divided between three divisions — Major, for girls ages 12-14, Minor, for ages 9-11 and Junior, 6-8.
Ragball is for children ages 5-6.
Registration in Stroh will be at Stroh Church of Christ on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 12-2 p.m. Contact Elisha Day at 260-499-1513 for any further questions.
Registration to play in Orland can be found online at orlandtigersyouthleague.com starting now until Feb. 29. Eric Kjendalen is the contact person for the Orland area, and can be reached at 260-668-2683.
In Ashley/Hudson, sign up is being held at the Hudson United Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m, and on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ashley Community Center. Please contact Jessica Wagler in this area at 260-905-7260. Ashley has leagues for boys up to age 15 and girls to age 18
For South Milford, contact Amy Moore at Prairie Heights Middle School at 260-336-6264.
The age of the Baseball and Ragball players are based on their age on April 30 of 2020.
The age of girls Softball players are based on their age as of Dec. 31, 2019. A girl may not be on a Tri-County roster if she is on a roster for a high school JV or Varsity team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.