Prep Volleyball Hornets sweep West Noble
ANGOLA — Angola defeated West Noble 25-13, 25-7, 25-14 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Morgan Gaerte had eight kills, four digs and a solo block for the Hornets (7-0, 2-0 NECC). Tyrah Stillman had six kills, four digs and two solo blocks. Mya Ball had six aces, five kills, four assists and a solo block.
Paige Franz had seven digs and five assists for Angola. Ava Harris had 13 assists and Lindsay Call had 11 assists.
Eagles down Garrett
GARRETT — Fremont defeated Northeast Corner Conference rival Garrett for the first time in well over a decade Thursday night. The scores were 9-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18.
Addy Parr had eight kills, seven digs and five aces for the Eagles. Claire Foulk had 14 assists and six aces. Andrea Barry had eight digs, Milania Miller pitched in seven kills and Paige Baker had four blocks.
Kyana Martinez had 12 digs, 11 kills, three aces and two block assists for the Railroaders. Kinleigh Smith had 10 digs and seven kills. Stella Mix also had a2 digs, Rebecca Yarian had 16 assists, and Kelsey Bergman had three solo blocks and two block assists.
Fremont won the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-14.
Cougars win at DeKalb
WATERLOO — Central Noble defeated a DeKalb team with a winning record in four sets on Thursday. The scores were 11-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-18.
Bella Worman had 23 digs, 16 assists and three aces to lead the Cougars. Aunna Jackson had nine kills, and Kelsee Lutz had six blocks. Kyndal Pease and Kyleigh Egolf also had three aces each.
In other area action Thursday, Prairie Heights outlasted visiting Bethany Christian 25-17, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 17-15; and East Noble lost to visiting Northridge 25-13, 14-25, 25-12, 25-23.
Prep Boys Soccer Chargers blank Lakers
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Lakeland 4-0 in a Northeast Corner Confererence match on Thursday.
Victor Rodriguez had three goals for the Chargers. Andy Macias led West Noble on defense.
Alex Liera had a goal and two assists for the Chargers, and David Mendoza added an assist.
Warriors fall to Raiders
EMMA — Westview lost to Northridge 3-1 on Thursday.
Freshman Julius Esquivias had two goals for the Raiders.
Mohammed Aamer scored for the Warriors. Valentino Cevese made four saves in goal.
Panthers lose at Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Bethany Christian 5-2 on Thursday.
Weston Roth and Avery MacFarlane scored for the Panthers.
Prep Girls Golf Barons top Bellmont
AUBURN — DeKalb finished 6-1 in Northeast 8 Conference play with a 182-210 victory over Bellmont on Thursday.
Lillie Cone was medalist with a 35 to lead the Barons.
Falcons top Busco, Garrett
CHURUBUSCO — Fairfield shot 190 at Eel River Thursday to win a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match. Churubusco was second with 199, and Garrett had 245.
Prep Boys Tennis Chargers win at CN
ALBION — West Noble beat Central Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday.
The Chargers won the junior varsity dual 3-0. Matthew Trinklein and Gage Mitchell won singles matches for West Noble and Andrew Deel and Nolan Kelly won together in doubles.
In other area action Thursday, Westview defeated visiting Lakeland 5-0 and DeKalb lost 3-2 at home to Northeast 8 Conference rival Huntington North.
West Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Carter Wilkinson 6-3, 6-3. 2. Nevin Phares (WN) def. Carter Meinkia 6-0, 6-0. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Reegan Yoder 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast (WN) def. Landyn Champion-Dylan Carnahan 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3). 2. Konner Duesler-Erik Medina (WN) def. Ryne Keirn-Jackson Andrews (CN) 7-6 (7-1), 6-4.
Fremont beat at Fairfield
BENTON — Fremont lost to Fairfield 5-0 on the Falcons’ new courts in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday.
The Falcons won the junior varsity dual 9-3. Ryan Baker and Charlie Senecal won two doubles matches for the Eagles, and Jake Hilvers won his singles match 8-4.
Fairfield 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Garrett Stoltzfus (FF) def. Brody Foulk 6-1, 6-2. 2. Cooper LeCount (FF) def. Colton Guthrie 6-1, 6-1. 3. Seth Yoder (FF) def. Jeremy Rode 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Brandon Kauffman-Mick Moore (FF) def. Aiden Dornbush-Andrew McEntarfer 6-1, 6-3. 2. Chase Buckholz-Noah Mast (FF) def. Tyler Miller-Corbin Beeman 6-2, 7-5.
College Soccer Trine women open with a win
FRANKLIN — Trine University’s women’s soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 win over Franklin Thursday night.
The Thunder controlled the play throughout, outshooting the Grizzlies 19-1. Trine goalkeeper Sophie Aschemeier did not have to make a save to get the shutout.
Freshman Abby Robison scored her first collegiate goal late in the first half for the Thunder. Mia Augustino added an insurance goal almost 11 minutes into the second half on an assist from Lia Franzone.
Middle School Football DeKalb 8th greade team wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s eighth grade football team defeated Central Catholic 38-12 on Wednesday.
Alex Phillips ran for three touchdowns for the Barons (2-0) and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Drake Hall.
Tayden Meyer also had a touchdown for DeKalb. Dawson Cleverly had three two-point conversion kicks, and Mathias Kohli had a two-point conversion kick.
Meyer and Alex Phillips combined for several tackles for loss to lead the Baron defense. Colston Newbauer had a sack, and Miles Brockhouse had a sack.
DeKalb plays at East Noble on Wednesday.
Barons 7th prevails at Harding
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb Middle School’s seventh grade football team forced three turnovers in a 26-13 victory at Paul Harding on Wednesday.
Henry Holbrook forced two fumbles for the Barons, and recovered and returned one of them for a touchdown.
Micah Yoder and Colin Haupert both recovered fumbles for DeKalb, and Owen Schackow forced a fumble and scored a touchdown on offense.
Xavier Vice had two long touchdown runs for the Barons. Zaidan Zirkle made a two-point conversion kick.
DeKalb will play at East Noble this coming Wednesday.
Middle School Volleyball DeKalb 8th graders beat Summit
DeKalb Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team defeated Summit 25-24, 25-19 on Thursday.
The Barons had strong serving by DeAnna Waldon, Lilly Jackson, Khloe Gillian and Aubrey Stuller. Jackson and Stuller also had two blocks each.
“This win was truly a whole team effort,” DeKalb coach Donnetta Betley said. “The ladies fought hard and never gave up.”
The Barons begin conference play on Tuesday at Norwell.
Middle School Soccer West Noble boys best Lakers
The West Noble boys soccer team beat Lakeland 8-0 on Thursday.
Miscellaneous Athletic trainer on Trine podcast
ANGOLA — U.S. Army athletic trainer Andrew Delagrange is on the newest episode of Trine University’s Center for Sports Studies podcast.
Delagrange talks to host Brandon Podgorski about his day-to-day duties as an athletic trainer, the challenges of the profession and the rewards of helping athletes and soldiers perform at their best.
The podcast is available at css.transistor.fm and on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.