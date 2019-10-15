Volleyball earns win against Canterbury
The Columbia City volleyball team took down a tough Canterbury squad for its second straight win Monday, Oct. 7, scoring 25-27, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21.
Shianne Brooke, Makenna Cook and Kendall Scott each served 4 aces. Emma Nicodemus had 9 kills and three blocks. Brooke also recorded 19 assists. Sydney Boroff had 20 digs.
Whitko football falls to Northfield
The Wildcats lost at Northfield Friday, Oct. 11, falling 24-0. Whitko earned 38 passing yards and 139 rushing yards. Ethan Schuh connected with two passes. Ashton Schuh earned 40 yards on 10 rushes; Cade Berg had 6 rushes for 38 yards; and Riley Young had 3 rushes for 38 yards. On the defense, Ethan Schuh had 3 tackles and Axel Rodrigues had 2 tackles.
Whitko volleyball falls to Rochester, Northfield
The Lady ‘Cats played hard but lost 3-0 to Rochester Thursday, Oct. 10, scoring 25-23, 25-20, 28-26. Stat leaders were Morgan Howard with 15 kills, 17 digs and 2 aces; Jadin Parrett with 3 blocks; and Reese Bradford with 27 assists and 2 aces.
Whitko fell 3-0 (14-25, 11-25, 17-25) against Northfield Monday, Oct. 7, in their last regular season home match. Morgan Howard had 11 kills. Haley Howard had 3 aces. Elizabeth Miller earned 11 digs. Bradford had 18 assists.
Whitko girls soccer falls in sectionals
The Lady Wildcats held the Wabash Apaches until the second half, but lost 2-0 in sectional play Thursday, Oct. 10. Keeper Kaylee Gaff earned 20 saves for the game.
Whitko boys XC takes 8th at TRC
With 220 points, the boys varsity cross country team earned an eighth-place finish at the Three Rivers Conference meet Saturday, Oct. 5. All runners ran their best races of the season, with Jacob Porter leading the team with a 32nd-place finish (19:24).
Gavyn Alexander placed 54th (21:15), Jeremiah Hildebrandt placed 65th (22:10), Sam Wise 78th (24:19), Ethan Joseph 85th (28:36) and Jordan Willams 86th (29:33).
For the girls team, Laura Jackson turned in her best time of the year for a 44th-place finish (28:27). She advanced to sectional.
