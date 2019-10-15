Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.