INDIANAPOLIS — Another two people have died of COVID-19 in Noble County, as seven people have died in the last five days.
As of the Indiana State Department of Health's noon COVID-19 update, the death toll in Noble County has risen to 11 overall, two more than the day prior.
After recording its fifth death as of Saturday, Noble County has had six more since Sunday.
No details are currently available about the recent spate of deaths.
Noble County is battling outbreaks in two nursing homes, however, as the health department has previously reported positive cases in both Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville. The first four deaths that had occurred in the county were all residents at Sacred Heart.
While Indiana is not providing information about specific long-term care facilities, in total 148 long-term care facilities have had at least one positive COVID-19 case, with the total number of known cases registering at 1,467.
Of those 148 facilities with known cases, 85 have had at least one death. In total, 260 residents of long-term care facilities have died, representing a little over a quarter of all deaths.
Because of the deaths, Noble County as now moved up to the 11th most deaths per capita of Indiana's 92 counties, after being tied for 12th highest the day before.
No new deaths were reported in the other counties as LaGrange County holds at two, along with one each in DeKalb and Steuben counties.
The deaths come amid a backdrop of continually increasing case counts in Noble County, as the county added another 10 new cases in the last 24 hours to take its total to 68 overall, now more than totals of LaGrange (24), Steuben (22) and DeKalb (18) combined.
The additional two Noble County deaths come on the same day as a new single-day record high for Indiana, with 63 Hoosiers losing their lives to COVID-19. In total, 964 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, meaning it's possible the state will pass the 1,000 fatalities mark on Thursday.
New cases, after posting six straight days of 600-plus cases, dropped just below to 594 new cases on a day that saw a new record high in tests processed at 4,369.
Overall, Indiana has 17,182 known COVID-19 cases and run more than 91,500 tests.
On Tuesday, state leaders announced a major testing expansion, as company OptumServe announced it will open 50 new testing sites in Indiana within two weeks, with the eventual capability to process more than 30,000 tests per week.
As Indiana looks forward to reopening businesses and some public spaces in the near future — the state's stay-at-home order expires Friday and while Gov. Eric Holcomb has been evasive about his plans, signs point to the state rolling back some restrictions and allowing more people to get back to work — testing capacity will be a key to maintaining control over the virus.
While Indiana's infection and death curves have remained fairly flat, Holcomb said maintaining health care capacity will be a major indicator he'll look to going forward to determine whether more restrictions can roll back or whether the state needs to proceed more slowly.
